5 things men do after sex that women love

There is a way a man can treat a woman after sex that would make her feel cared for and loved. How can he? Read on.

1. Cuddle her

It’s super weird to have sex with someone and just roll over and sleep off. Pulling her to yourself after sex and even intermittently during the night creates such a great bond between the two of you.

2. Clean her up

After sex, it’s best to wash up to avoid infections. There’s been a change of bodily fluids and sweat while you might want to roll away and just sleep off because let's face it, the release of oxytocin makes you want to sleep, cleaning up prevents vaginal infection and makes your woman feel,. You can help her wash up or use a wet towel if she wants or allows it, of course, you can't force it.

3. Whisper positive affirmations

Tell her you had a great time, you love her body, you enjoyed making love to her and so on, this makes you feel great about the experience and you.

4. Touch her

Stroke her hair, hold her waist, rest on her chest, and maintain physical contact with her. This causes you both to connect deeply and of course, makes her feel good.

5. Breakfast in bed