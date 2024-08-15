5 things married women should never tell their side piece

1. Your sex life with your husband

Talking about your sex life with your husband is a boundary that should never be crossed with a sidepiece. Sharing intimate details can create unnecessary comparisons, stir up insecurities, or even give your side piece leverage over you. It also disrespects the sanctity of your marriage, even if it is already strained.

2. Your husband’s shortcomings

It might be tempting to vent about your husband’s flaws or shortcomings, but this can lead to complications. Criticising your husband in front of your side piece not only undermines the relationship you have at home but can also foster resentment and manipulation. It’s important to keep personal grievances about your husband private.

3. Your husband’s work schedule

Never share your husband’s work schedule or routine with your side piece. This information could be misused, potentially putting your marriage at further risk.

Keeping details about your husband’s whereabouts confidential helps maintain a level of separation and privacy that is crucial in these situations.

4. Personal information about your husband

Avoid sharing any personal details about your husband, including his habits, hobbies, or other private matters. The more your side piece knows about your husband, the more complicated the situation can become. Maintaining discretion is key to preventing further entanglements.

5. Never take them home (If possible)

One of the cardinal rules in an affair is to never bring your side piece into your home, the space you share with your husband.

Bringing someone into your marital home can lead to a breach of privacy and could result in your affair being discovered. It's important to keep your home life and affair separate to minimise risks.

Indulging in an extramarital affair is fraught with risks, and one of the biggest dangers lies in the details you share with your side piece. To protect your marriage, your privacy, and even your personal safety, it’s crucial to be mindful of what you disclose.