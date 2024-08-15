ADVERTISEMENT
5 things married women should never tell their side piece

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Engaging in an extramarital affair is a complex and risky decision that can have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved.

Things married women should never tell their side piece(Classic 105)
Things married women should never tell their side piece(Classic 105)

If, for any reason, you decide to indulge in such a relationship, it's essential to be cautious about what you share with your side piece. Here are some things you should never discuss or disclose:

Talking about your sex life with your husband is a boundary that should never be crossed with a sidepiece. Sharing intimate details can create unnecessary comparisons, stir up insecurities, or even give your side piece leverage over you. It also disrespects the sanctity of your marriage, even if it is already strained.

Your sex life with your husband [iStock]
Your sex life with your husband [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
It might be tempting to vent about your husband’s flaws or shortcomings, but this can lead to complications. Criticising your husband in front of your side piece not only undermines the relationship you have at home but can also foster resentment and manipulation. It’s important to keep personal grievances about your husband private.

Never share your husband’s work schedule or routine with your side piece. This information could be misused, potentially putting your marriage at further risk.

Keeping details about your husband’s whereabouts confidential helps maintain a level of separation and privacy that is crucial in these situations.

Your husband's work schedule.Prostock-Studio / Getty Images
Your husband’s work schedule.Prostock-Studio / Getty Images Business Insider USA

Avoid sharing any personal details about your husband, including his habits, hobbies, or other private matters. The more your side piece knows about your husband, the more complicated the situation can become. Maintaining discretion is key to preventing further entanglements.

One of the cardinal rules in an affair is to never bring your side piece into your home, the space you share with your husband.

Bringing someone into your marital home can lead to a breach of privacy and could result in your affair being discovered. It's important to keep your home life and affair separate to minimise risks.

Indulging in an extramarital affair is fraught with risks, and one of the biggest dangers lies in the details you share with your side piece. To protect your marriage, your privacy, and even your personal safety, it’s crucial to be mindful of what you disclose.

Keep intimate details, personal grievances, and any information that could compromise your relationship strictly off-limits. Discretion and boundaries are vital in such complex situations, and understanding what not to share is a significant part of maintaining control over the situation.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

