5 terrible dating advice women get all the time from their friends

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some of the worst dating advice you've gotten?

The world of dating is not easy to navigate, sometimes you need your friends to guide you, but sometimes they give you the worst advice.

Personally, my friends should not come to me for advice because I just tell them to break up or date the men in question. I am always at extremes.

Here are some of the worst advice women get from other women;

Sometimes you are not sure if a guy likes you, but you are sure he wants to have sex with you. You might be convinced that some great moves in bed will keep him wrapped around your fingers, but sex is not the best thing you can offer.

If he wants a casual relationship with you, then keep it that way, you cannot change his mind.

Except you are a prostitute there is no reason you should collect anyone’s money. Go and work hard for your own.

Being authentic and honest is how you build connections with people.

You don't have to be mean for the sake of it.

Sometimes we do not like to show how genuinely we care for someone and we try to hide our feelings by being mean, that is pretty childish.'

It’s okay to be on good behaviour.

When you are going on a date, you might be tempted to think being yourself is the best thing.

You don’t have to show all your flaws, you have to ease into people and not show them your worst.

How exactly do you know? You need to know what you are looking for in a partner, not just depend on random things like butterflies in your stomach. Do they have the qualities and behaviour you need? Do your goals align?

What other terrible dating advice have you heard?

Temi Iwalaiye

