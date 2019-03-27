The end goal of many relationships is often marriage, settling down, or cohabitation, depending on what suits both partners best.

No matter how the relationship started - with or without a clear indication of this intention – a time will come in the relationship when a deeper level of commitment will be required; when one or both partners will demand something more from the relationship and if one partner feels he or she is not ready, the relationship faces the possibility of breaking apart.

In a previous article, it was stated that men are more likely to shy from commitment, with [good] reasons of course and some of those reasons were listed in that article.

Though men are more likely to say no to serious relationship commitments, experience has shown that women are not exempted from the fear of commitment; and in the situations where this happens, here are some of the reasons why women run from that level of seriousness:

1. Unresolved issues

Sometimes, women are comfortable with the level of their relationship and want nothing more because they are at a phase of building themselves, moving on from unhealed pains from the past, and generally coming to terms with stuff in their lives.

Adding the extra commitment to a relationship might be too much to handle at that time, and it is common to hear such women say stuff like “I’m not ready.”

2. Uncertainties

When a man proposes moving to the next phase of a relationship and the girl refuses, the reason could be because she still has reservations, fears, worries, uncertainties about the guy.

Sometimes it’s about the man, not the woman.

ALSO READ: Why do boyfriends get husband privileges?

3. Hoping for someone better

Some other women would refuse to commit to their partner because they are holding out for someone better – in loving, finances, etc - to come along.

4. Exes

Being hung over an ex is what prevents certain other women from pledging more commitment to their present relationship.

Some babes use a certain boyfriend as a standard for all others and no matter how long it takes, or how many relationships they enter, they still remain tied to that former ex and keep hoping that he comes back.

Some women belong in this category and if there is any faint hope of that boyfriend coming back, they’ll keep everything on hold – including their present relationship with you – and wait for him.

5. She's playing

Best believe that there are ladies who refuse to commit because they’ve been in the relationship all along to only catch cruise, have fun, maybe spend your money, enjoy the sex and commit to absolutely nothing.