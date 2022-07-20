RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 horrible dating advice from Twitter

Temi Iwalaiye

Twitter is the home of really terrible dating advice.

Twitter is a hub for day advice [Hubspot]
Twitter is a hub for day advice [Hubspot]

If you were looking for things never to do in your relationship, then scroll through Twitter for some advice.

Twitter advice creates an atmosphere of distrust when it comes to relationships. Relationships are private and personal, but Twitter gives general advice for couples

What are some of the worst pieces of advice from Twitter?

This advice advocates for forceful and aggressive words in a bid to woo a woman or seem as if you are in charge. Much better to make statements based on the energy you get from the other person than to sound obnoxious.

Anything Twitter has to say about cooking lacks nuance for the simple reason that couples should discuss it based on their own needs, time and preferences.

The person who can cook, who likes to cook and who has the time to cook should be the one cooking.

The rule of thumb is to always be kind to your partner.

They say that the concept of wife material is rooted in patriarchal standards of oppression.

The truth might be inherent in that statement because he might be looking for a maid or mother figure, but there is nothing wrong with wanting a partner who would do domestic chores. The problem comes when you don’t want to help out either.

Some people tweet that you need space from your partner and that constant communication makes you tired of the relationship. That is hands down one of the most useless pieces of advice.

If you like your partner, there is no reason why you should not talk to your partner every day. It doesn't mean you should talk throughout the day but checking in on them is important.

Imagine thinking that every time your woman says she is sleepy or she is asleep she is with another man.

Distrust creates disloyalty. If you don’t trust your partner and they don’t trust you too, there is a higher chance one person will cheat.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

