3 ways to make your long-distance relationship work

Sometimes people meet each other online and start dating, other times they start their relationship in the same location and one person has to move away.

It is not always easy to break off such relationships and the blanket saying that long-distance relationships do not work isn’t always right. So, how do you enjoy your long-distance relationship?

Unsurprisingly, long relationships are kept the same way relationships are; through intimacy and communication.

So how do you maintain the spark in a long-distance relationship?

1. Communication

You both need to talk to each other all the time. Talking includes phone calls and instant messaging or chats.

When you just met that boy or girl you liked, you wanted to talk to them all day long. You have to maintain that same energy.

If your job doesn’t allow you to chat all day, you can make timed phone calls - morning, afternoon and night. Put their time zone in consideration if you aren’t in the same time zone.

You have to take them through your day from when you wake up to when you fall asleep. You can improve this by taking pictures of your daily activities and sending them to them.

Another part of communication is sexting, depending on your stance on it. Sometimes, you have to keep the spark by sending sexy texts to your partners.

2. Video calls

The video call technology must have been invented for long-distance relationships because there are so many things to do on a video call.

You can watch a movie together, listen to music and dance on a video call, take each other along to a restaurant or the mall or any other activity you can do while simultaneously being on a video call.

3. Plan physical meetings

Finally, it must not feel like work. When you start doing it from a sole point of duty and not because you enjoy talking to them, that is a bad sign and you might have to plan a physical meeting.

Even if it takes a while to physically meet, planning a physical meeting gives you something to look forward to.