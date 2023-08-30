3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

Lots of girls want a tighter sensation during intercourse – and finding the right sex position can make all the difference. Try these positions tonight for tighter, more pleasant sex for both you and your partner.

1. Putting your legs up with your feet on his chest

Start by lying on your back, like you and your lover were getting into the missionary position. However, instead of spreading your legs wide and having him enter you that way, lift your legs up and place your feet on his chest. This will allow for deeper penetration, however, it will also make your vagina squeeze tighter around his penis.

2. Lotus position

Have your partner sit on a flat surface, with his legs crossed. You’ll straddle him, lower your vagina onto his penis, and then wrap your legs around his hips and back. Getting a good rhythm going can be a little difficult here, so don’t be surprised when this sex position feels slow and sensual to you.

3. Standing sex