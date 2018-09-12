Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina

news

We know lots of guys masturbate often and it’s not strange if the same masturbation techniques get boring.

You would like to create some different feelings, perhaps try to recreate the feeling of a vagina. Here are some great things to try if you want to spice up your masturbation routine and create vagina-like sensations.

1. Enough lubrication

If you’re masturbating without lube, it’s time to go get you a bottle. Lube is the single most essential element of male masturbation and if you want to recreate the feeling of a warm, wet vagina, lube is going to be your best friend. In fact, a generous amount of lube may be all you need to take your masturbation to the next level! For male masturbation, silicone lube is probably your best bet, although water-based lubricant is great and works well for just about anything.

2. Trying various hand techniques

Try using both hands when you masturbate instead of just one, or grip your penis with one hand and lay face down on the bed, thrusting into your hand as you would if you were penetrating a woman’s vagina. But with a good amount of lube, you can feel warm and wet, just like a vagina. Don’t be afraid to try different hand techniques when masturbating because even the simplest change in how you hold your hand, how tight you grip it or which fingers you’re using can make all the difference in the world.

3. Using sex toys

Most women use sex toys when masturbating, but there are so many sex toys for men too! Male masturbators are often made from soft, squishy silicone that is formed into a sleeve that slips over the penis. With a good amount of lube, the silicone sleeves create multiple sensations during masturbation. If you’ve never tried using a sex toy for masturbation, you might want to consider it. There’s nothing embarrassing about using the right sex toy for what you want to do, and male masturbators can take your orgasms to the next level.