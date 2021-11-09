RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 ways to slide into a babe's DM like a pro

Ayoola Adetayo

Guys, this is for you, if you want to slide into your crush's DM and successfully capture her heart.

We are already so deep in the use of social media that everyone already knows and understands what it means to slide into someone's DM.

And if you are just playing catch-up on the pop slang, sliding into someone's DM is a fancy word that describes the act of starting a private conversation with someone on social media platforms, as opposed to bantering on the timeline where other users can see your convo.

If you want to slide into someone's DM and achieve success in there like Banky did in Adesua Etomi, there are rules to follow.

With these 10 rules, you're guaranteed to get almost every babe's attention.

Make sure your icebreaker is dope. Certain greetings like "Hi baby", "Good morning my angel" "Hi love" might never get responded to.

Why? The lady probably doesn’t even know you like that yet. Don’t be quick to throw words of endearment at her.

If your name, ID or handle is anything as ridiculous as the following “@emekatoomuchmoney @Taiwobillionaire @Jiderunningthings @TheDonOfLagos @DonMoney @Sexyforthegirls @JoeSexyAss @Mikesixpacks,” Chidera says you won’t make it with her, and several ladies will agree with her on this one.

“Also, avoid me if the first picture I'll see on your page is a shirtless six packs (I'll drool but that's it... nothing personal☺) or a stack of money or gold chains.”

Many ladies will agree with Chidera on this one, too.

Don’t beat about the bush. Random messages from a guy already arouse suspicions in these ladies, anyway. So it is better to not waste her time and yours.

A recommended way to be direct is this "Hi, my name is Obinna Kunle Musa. Can I know you better?"

Most people don’t give two hoots about tribe and religion. So proceed based on that belief except there are things in her posts or bio to suggest otherwise.

Don’t say: "Hi, my name z John. Pliz snd ur numba. I'll lyk 2 stay in touch"

Instead, go this way "Hi, my name is John. Please send your number. I'll like to stay in touch"

Depending on the babe's DM you are sliding into, "famzing" in a shared local dialect could unlock the door and get you her attention. But never forget, people are different. Some ladies don't care.

“A humorous, artistic, sarcastic or witty individual will stand a greater chance. But if you are not... please... don't try.” Chidera says.

And again, the 24-year old says “please keep whatever your pastor said to you to yourself. God is yet to speak to me about you.”

“Finally, keep it simple... or you'll lose me at ‘hello.”’

What do you think of these rules. Let's know in the comment section below.

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

