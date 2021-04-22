Meet the Nigerian baker Raufikat Oyawoye who won a national cooking competition in Canada

The finale had her baking 3 cakes, a signature bake, show stopper bake and technical bake.

Pulse Nigeria, spoke with Raufikat Oyawoye she said that she had no technical knowledge of baking. "One of the requirement to being on the show is that you should not have gone to pastry school."

According to Raufikat "I occasionally bake birthday cakes for my family and friends." She only moved to Canada 4 years ago but she had previously been in the UK where she practiced her baking frequently.

She loves to bake. In her words; "Baking makes me feel calm and centred. It requires precision and focus and I find it very soothing to concentrate on what I’m making"

Her signature bake was an ice cream bombe, and moist cake. Raufikat went with dark chocolate cherry ice cream. The technical bake was Gateaux St Honore which is a fancy name for puff puff.

A Gateaux St Honore is made up of Choux pastry ring and Choux pastry puff. For the main show stopper cake, there were to make desserts, pastries, viennoiserie pastries and cookies, that was a whole lot.

Raufikat had to make a lemon rise, battenberg cake, chocolate raspberry macarons, almond Jesuits and strawberry mousse pie.

For the show stopper cake they were prepared to make it beforehand but the technical cake, they had to learn it right there in the tent.

Everyone had raving reviews about her, including the two other finalists. They all agreed that she deserved to win. Raufikat was also happy to meet other bakers in the show, she said “I met nine lifelong friends and I learnt a lot.”

The judges attributed her win to scientific precision in selecting ingredients and her Nigerian influence helped with the flavour.