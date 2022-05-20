Problems of education in Nigeria and how to solve them

Financial Aspect of The Government Causes Lack of Sufficient Funding

Financing is the most pressing issue in the educational industry. Not just in Nigeria, but in many other regions across the globe. But this aspect represents some of the key challenges of the teaching profession in Nigeria that eventually results in discouragement of the educators as well as students to fight for their grades. It would be a huge error to bring up any other issue that isn't related to money. Education in Nigeria is underfunded at all branches of administration. As an example, in 2020, Nigeria's education budget is much lower than the 26% suggested by the United Nations. Poor governance and incompetence in Nigeria have also impacted every other area of the economy, making education a particularly difficult industry to navigate. Nigeria's educational system has been neglected to the point that just a small portion of the country's annual budget goes into it. In contrast to the educational sector, which has a greater impact on society, other sectors get more attention at the regional, county, and national levels.

Greed

Perhaps the biggest reason for the existence of poor schools in Nigeria is greed. People are generally fighting to survive and live in limited conditions which frequently result in a lack of quality in many different areas, including education. Problems, as you may be aware, always lead to yet another. Greed is a major issue in Nigerian education since most instructors aren't paid what they should be. As a result, even if the administration ultimately chooses to pay instructors, the heads of these schools frequently take part of the money for themselves instead of providing the declared income or income to school employees. For the most part, lecturers and instructors at Nigeria's secondary and university institutions are underpaid. As a result, pupils are compelled to pay for school supplies or face failing grades.

Frequent Out-of-date Curriculums

One of Nigeria's most pressing educational issues is the lack of access to quality education. Whether it’s about college essay writers or any other field, it always ends up the same. Because of this, Nigeria is trailing behind other African countries due to innovation, growth, prosperity, and access to information. In most Nigerian universities, students are using obsolete and out-of-date textbooks. One of the most frustrating aspects of higher education is the lack of interest on the part of professors and lecturers in educating their students about current events in their professions. That's because even the professors are getting up there in years. In contrast to nations including South Africa, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, most Nigerian instructors are illiterate when it comes to computers. Clearly, this is a major issue in Nigeria's school system.

Poor Infrastructure

Several problems facing education in Nigeria are related to really poor infrastructure. Utter and total negligence by the government has led to the demise of school systems and other training organizations in the last decade or so. Our academic institutions are in disrepair, and the students who graduate from them aren't given the skills they need to compete globally. For scientific-practical sessions, in particular, numerous institutions lack basic equipment while those that pretend to have been still using the outdated ones. As a result, students are solely exposed to the academic aspects of the course rather than the hands-on activities. There is also a dearth of required publications in school libraries.

Lack Of Responsibility & Discipline

It can be easily said that writing a personal statement in Nigeria by the understudies can be a step ahead toward positive changes in the Nigerian educational system. Why? Because they are the most affected ones. However, lack of discipline, not just by students, is an issue that is present over the past decades in this country. Lack of discipline is another issue that has festered in the school system like a cankerworm. It is fairly uncommon for students to engage in academic dishonesty, while others establish secret societies. It is imperative that all of these things be done away with since children are Nigeria's future leaders and coming generations are children. In the absence of immediate action, Nigeria's future is doomed to extinction. So now you have it, a look at some of Nigeria's educational challenges and potential remedies.

Corruption

The educational system in Nigeria is no exception to the effects of corruption, which permeates every facet of governance. At every level of schooling, this is a common occurrence. Members of the schooling institutions, particularly school administrators, engage in bribery on a regular basis. Inappropriate use of funds designed to support education infrastructure, as well as operating schools and institutions, has been reported. Also, professors and instructors are no longer keeping their bribes under wraps. Independent Corrupt Professions and Associated Offences Committee reports that Nigerian colleges are plagued by corruption and that there is no political willingness and ability to address it.

Conclusion

Knowledge, skills, attitudes, and culture are the values that may all be learned via education. It ensures the transmission of or acquisition of general information, as well as the development of the abilities of thinking and judgment. Despite its numerous advantages and significance, education faces a number of difficulties in Nigerian schools. It’s s like a plant that comes again after it is chopped rather than uprooted if education's problems are not addressed at the root level. Let’s hope that national authorities will implement some of our suggestions above and start working on making their educational system worth admiring.

---