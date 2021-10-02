A graduate of Engineering from Surrey University who also holds an Msc from the University of Aberdeen, Umahi’s career is three-pronged.

He is a philanthropist and founder of Osborn Foundation. He is director of Finance for ForteGCC and Managing Director of Brass Oil. He is the founder/CEO of La Palm Royal Resort.

What is the Osborn Foundation?

The Osborn Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to shelter, education, empowerment, poverty alleviation and infrastructural development for all Nigerians. As its CEO, Umahi has a mandate to change as many lives as he can, with a passion that’s rooted in empathy and compassion.

Earlier in 2021, he made headlines for enrolling 50 selected pupils into standard secondary schools in Ebonyi State. He also provided dozens of books and writing materials to indigent students of a school in Kano State.

In the words of Prince Osborn, “I believe the most important investment you can make above every other thing, is your investment into the lives of people. I want to be an example that the next generation can look up to. I want to be a good role model, a person who put in all efforts into uplifting the society at large.”

What are Forte GCC and Brass Oil?

Earlier in the year, Nigerian Tracker described Forte GCC this, “Forte GCC, with the best of seasoned fund managers, financial and quantitative analysts in its team, often and meticulously considers the interest of its customers, while advising them on how to invest their capital for either short or long term.

“Over the little years of its existence, the Innovative Solutions firm, thanks to the outstanding and uncommon team playing skills of Prince Umahi as its Finance Director, has created hundreds of investment portfolios for business owners and private individuals, with a knack for investment saving.”

Forte GCC stands for Forte General Contracting and Consultancy Innovative Solutions Limited. It is a company which offers a range of Engineering and IT solutions. Founded in 2016, the company services organizations, governments and industry leaders, with an aim to solve the complex IT, infrastructural and construction problems.

The company prides itself on its understanding of time and its affordability. Brass Oil, on the other hand, is a company tasked with delivering timeous solutions to oil and gas companies through servicing, negotiations and service provision.

What is Osborn La Palm Royal Resort?

Launched in 1998 by his dad, David Umahi Nweze, the company now has Branches of the hotels Located in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ebonyi and Lagos.

The hotels are modern and elegant with comfortable rooms fitted with world class and modern amenities. The hotels have friendly staff and provide excellent customer service. In terms of food, you can expect to find a wide array of local and continental dishes.

The hotel aims to appeal to all demographics.

Dreams and goals

Prince Osborn has a vision to be one of the Leading CEOs on this continent and a real estate mogul. For Osborn-La Palm Resort, he wants to expand the operations around Nigeria and Africa. To become a leader in the Tourism and Hospitality industry.

For the Osborn foundation, he wants to impact as many lives as he can in Nigeria and across Africa, through collaborations with various stakeholders.

Most Importantly he wants to expand his clientele with the vision of attracting investors both foreign and domestic to invest in Nigeria and Africa.