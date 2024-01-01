New Year, New You: A guide to achieving realistic resolutions

Amidst the excitement, the tradition of setting resolutions takes centre stage – it may be a cliche but it’s still effective. The key to a successful transformation lies in the art of setting realistic and achievable goals.

Let’s explore practical strategies to help you embark on a journey of self-improvement, ensuring that your resolutions become not just vague aspirations but tangible achievements.

Reflecting on the past

ADVERTISEMENT

Before diving into new resolutions, take a moment to reflect on the past year. What were your successes, challenges, and lessons learned?

Pulse Nigeria

This retrospective exercise will provide valuable insights into the areas of your life that may benefit from positive change.

Small steps for big change

Large, overarching resolutions can feel overwhelming. Break down your goals into smaller, more manageable steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

This not only makes the journey seem less daunting but also allows you to celebrate small victories along the way, maintaining motivation.

Sharing the journey

Enlist the support of friends, family, or mentors as accountability partners. Sharing your resolutions with others not only adds a layer of responsibility but also provides a network of encouragement and guidance as you navigate the challenges of change.

Flexibility and adaptability

Understand that setbacks are a natural part of any transformative journey. Be flexible and adaptable, adjusting your approach when needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ability to navigate obstacles with resilience and learn from setbacks is integral to long-term success.

Celebrating achievements

Establish a system for tracking your progress. Regularly assess your achievements and celebrate milestones, no matter how small.

Lyles won both the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the event. Business Insider USA

Recognising your progress reinforces positive behaviour and motivates you to continue on the path to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindful reflection

Regularly check in with yourself through mindful reflection. Are your resolutions still aligned with your values and aspirations?

Adjustments may be necessary as you evolve throughout the year, ensuring your goals remain relevant and inspiring.

Expert support

Depending on your resolutions, consider seeking professional guidance. Whether it's a fitness trainer, career coach, or therapist, experts can provide tailored advice and support to enhance your journey toward self-improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sip champagne while you progress

Don’t be too hard on yourself as the year progresses, take time to appreciate the journey. The process of transformation is just as important as the result.

Embrace the new you with pride and gratitude for the commitment and effort invested in achieving realistic and meaningful resolutions.

ALSO READ: 4 invaluable lessons to carry forward from 2023