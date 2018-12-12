Pulse.ng logo
If you're a single income earner, you need these saving tips

If you're mindful of your spending, you can achieve your financial goals, even if you're a single income earner.

Is it really possible to actualise one's financial dreams with one income source? Yes, it's very possible.

See, if you're a mindful spender, you can attain your financial goals, even better than some people with dual income sources.

All you need to do is to make to up your financial disciplines and with these five tips, you attain your financial goals with your one income source.

1. Set the right priorities

As a single income earner, you need not have to involve in any financial competition with anyone. You should not make purchases because you want to impress others, instead, base your purchases on your priorities.

2. Prepare for emergencies

There is always this fear of uncertainty while living on a single income but having an emergency fund aids in the reduction of pressure, always coming to the rescue during unforeseen circumstances.

To start saving for an emergency fund, you need to take out at least 15 percent of your monthly income and also cutting down on spending.

3. Have a  Monthly budget

As a single income earner, having a monthly budget and sticking to it helps you get an idea on how to adjust and manage your spending. This, in turn, helps you to control your expenses.

4. Don't live beyond your means

It is pretty easy to live beyond your means, if you wish to live and enjoy like others. But if you're always conscious of your income, you'll gain the financial freedom you seek. As stated earlier, set your priorities and let your expenses be based on those priorities.

5. Spend more time at home

People tend to spend more when they are not at home, especially when they are hanging out with friends, but staying at home curbs the financial excesses that come with outings everytime.

Look on the bright side, If you have a family, staying at home is a good way of bonding with them or you can engage yourself in productive activities while staying at home, like going online to find other ways you can make more money and not depending on just a single income.

