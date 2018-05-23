Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together

Money Management 3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together

Poor money management can wreck your personal finance effort. As an adult, you need to get your finance together, and here's all you need.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Becoming an adult comes with a lot of responsibilities and the earlier you start working on your financial life the better you find adulthood.

For many people, working on their financial life can be overwhelming, this might be due to to their poor their poor money management.

However, you don't have to be overwhelmed by this, if you follow these simple tips, getting your financial life together will seem easy.

1. Establish financial goals

Investment moves you need to start making play Setting your financial goals is the most important step to take as an adult. (Debtfreeguy)
 

Every accomplished goal begins with a plan, without it, there will be no goal let alone accomplishment.

Setting your financial goals is the most important step to take if you want to get your financial life together.

Identify your goals with a time frame in mind, and map out a plan of action that will help you realize them.

If you have this in mind and work to achieve it, it will ease your journey in realising your financial goals.

ALSO READ: 5 easy ways to identify fake Naira notes

2. Build an emergency fund

Why you need an emergency fund play

Why you need an emergency fund

(fiscally sound)
 

When it comes to personal finance, anything can happen, good or bad. This is why having financial plans and goals for the future is necessary. One of such plans is to have an emergency saving that'll take care of  uncertainties.

Have you ever thought of saving because of unexpected issues? Building an emergency fund is a fantastic backup plan. Instead of plunging yourself into debt or selling your properties due to unexpected financial issues such as long-term illness and job loss, emergency savings helps you to take care of these and prevent you from being in debt.

3. Create a monthly spending plan

How to manage your money effectively play

How to manage your money effectively

(Droidwhoop)
 

Having a monthly spending plan or budget is expected of every adult who has financial goals to meet. This helps you to be frugal and spend your money wisely.

One of the reasons why some people make poor financial decisions is because they don't make budget for their expenses.

So, with your monthly spending plan, you are bound to be cautious of how you sped your money.

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Royal Wedding Meghan Markle's net worth is pretty massive even without...bullet
2 Financial Tips 5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more moneybullet
3 Naira 5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currencybullet

Related Articles

Ramadan 2018 3 tips you need to keep your money in check in this holy month
Financial Tips 3 money management tips for small business owners
Naira 5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency
Financial Tips 5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more money
Apartment Finders 10 struggles you'll likely go through if you're finding a house to rent in Lagos
Moneywise 7 important financial lessons every working adult should learn
Financial Tips 5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them

Money

5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them
Financial Tips 5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them
7 important financial lessons every working adult should learn
Moneywise 7 important financial lessons every working adult should learn
10 struggles of finding a house to rent in Lagos
Apartment Finders 10 struggles you'll likely go through if you're finding a house to rent in Lagos
How to start a cassava production business
Cassava Production Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how