Financial Tips: 5 easy ways to avoid overspending, save more

Get out of debt and into financial security by using the following tips.

  Published:
5 easy ways to avoid overspending, save more

(frugalandthriving)
Despite most people's desire to save more, many are guilty of overspending on more than one occasion. In order to finally put an end to this bad habit and have more money in your bank account, we advise you to use these five tips:

1. Divide your money into two

Whenever you get your salary, earnings, the first thing you should do is to divide into two - savings and spendings. Put your spendings into an account with a card and your saving into an account without a card.

You can also use apps like Piggybank that have safety locks, that prevent you from touching the money. Having your savings out of your main account increases your chances of actually spending less and saving more.

2. Have budgets

At one point or another, we have all been told to have monthly budgets as a sure way to spend less and save more. But how often does that really work? The answer is not as much as we would like.

Rather than just having a monthly budget, have a weekly and daily one too. It might seem stressful at first but trust and believe you will glad when you see how much you end up saving.

Have monthly, weekly and daily budgets in order to keep a record of how much you spend

(forbes)

 

3. Use the "urgency test"

J Money from Budgets Are Sexy has this amazing, and effective trick to be used before buying anything.

In his words, "Any time you're debating on whether to buy X, Y, or Z, ask yourself this: "Would I wear this out of the dressing room right now if I could?" If the answer is yes, buy it (as long as the cost is OK, of course). If not, or you hesitate, put it down and run."

This applies to everything from clothes, food, to shoes.

4. Always use cash, not cards

It can be so easy to swipe, swipe and swipe until there is nothing left in your account. Now, using cash to pay for stuff is a totally different thing.

Having to count and then hand over your hard earned money can be very difficult, so painful most people usually end up changing their minds about buying what they initially wanted. This is exactly why we recommend using cash not cards.

Use cash, not card

(thesecretyumiverse)

 

5. Cook more

Food is one of the things a lot of people spend the most on. You save more when you cook your meals. Doing this reduces the huge amounts of money previously spent on eating out.

In the words of Robert Toru Kiyosaki, an American businessman, author, and founder of the Rich Dad Company, "It's not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for."

