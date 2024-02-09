ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Mermaids and 3 other mysterious sea creatures the world doesn't believe exist

Anna Ajayi

These creatures are but a few examples of the myriad mythical creatures that are said to inhabit the world's oceans.

Mermaids may or may not be real [SmokeyMystery]
Mermaids may or may not be real [SmokeyMystery]

The ocean, covering more than 70% of the Earth's surface, remains one of the last unexplored frontiers, shrouded in mystery and teeming with tales of creatures that defy explanation.

Recommended articles

Among these tales, some creatures stand out, not just for their fantastical appearances but also for their deep-rooted presence in folklore and mythology across cultures. Mermaids, with their captivating beauty and haunting sea songs, are perhaps the most famous of these mythical beings. However, they are not alone. Despite the scepticism of the modern world, these mysterious sea creatures continue to inspire wonder, fear, and fascination:

The mermaid's lore stretches far beyond the European tales of sirens luring sailors to their doom. These beings, with their human upper bodies and fishtails, occupy a special place in the pantheon of mythical creatures, symbolising both the allure and the peril of the sea. Mermaids have been depicted in various forms—from benevolent guides to vengeful spirits—reflecting the diverse ways humanity has sought to understand the mysteries of the ocean. Through folktales, plays, children’s story books, and Hollywood movies, mermaids have played on our imaginations even in this century, as a water spirit, a water nymph, a sea monster, or a malicious water god — with a human upper body and a fishy tail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people know of the Leviathan from several biblical references. It was known as a gigantic and horrific serpent-like sea monster, a representative of evil in oral Hebrew literature and older Middle Eastern mythology. According to the Book of Enoch (part of the biblical Apocrypha), the leviathan was a female sea monster consigned to the oceans, while her male counterpart, the behemoth, was assigned to the wilderness east of Eden. In the Book of Psalms from the Bible, the leviathan is a sea monster with multiple heads. In another version of the Leviathan myth, the creature was an angel serving under the archangel Uriel. When Satan rebelled and challenged authority in heaven, Leviathan joined him and was thus banished from heaven with Satan. He changed into a hideous sea monster whose enormous gaping mouth can serve as a gateway to hell.

Another legendary creature that has captivated maritime lore is the Kraken, a giant sea monster believed to dwell off the coasts of Norway and Greenland. Descriptions of the Kraken portray it as an enormous octopus or squid, capable of dragging whole ships into the abyss with its massive tentacles. The Kraken's legend is likely inspired by sightings of real giant squids, which can grow to a formidable size, though the tales of its attacks on ships are greatly exaggerated. The Kraken represents the unknown dangers of the deep sea, a natural force so overwhelming that it can easily obliterate man's efforts to conquer the seas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sea serpent is another mythical creature that has persisted in maritime folklore for centuries. These serpentine beings are often described as being of immense length, capable of encircling ships or creating whirlpools with their movements. Sightings of sea serpents have been reported throughout history, with descriptions varying widely in terms of size, shape, and behaviour. Some believe these sightings can be attributed to misidentified marine animals, such as oarfish or ribbon eels.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guys, here’s how to make your voice deeper and sexier

Guys, here’s how to make your voice deeper and sexier

Mermaids and 3 other mysterious sea creatures the world doesn't believe exist

Mermaids and 3 other mysterious sea creatures the world doesn't believe exist

7 unexpected signs you might be subconsciously xenophobic

7 unexpected signs you might be subconsciously xenophobic

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Do you know all the hilarious and weird nicknames for the Naira?

Do you know all the hilarious and weird nicknames for the Naira?

Everything you need to know about how blood type can put your health at risk

Everything you need to know about how blood type can put your health at risk

Why online xenophobia after AFCON should be taken more seriously

Why online xenophobia after AFCON should be taken more seriously

How A-list Nigerian celebrities dazzled at Veekee James & Femi’s traditional wedding

How A-list Nigerian celebrities dazzled at Veekee James & Femi’s traditional wedding

How to fade scars using milk

How to fade scars using milk

DIY Recipes: How to turn milk into whipped cream

DIY Recipes: How to turn milk into whipped cream

10 clever ways to enjoy a first date without draining your wallets

10 clever ways to enjoy a first date without draining your wallets

7 reasons men aren’t attracted to independent women

7 reasons men aren’t attracted to independent women

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

There are different menstrual hygiene products for women

5 period products women use during menstruation

You need to get the best period hygiene product [Medicalnewstoday]

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly