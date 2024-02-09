Mermaids and 3 other mysterious sea creatures the world doesn't believe exist

Among these tales, some creatures stand out, not just for their fantastical appearances but also for their deep-rooted presence in folklore and mythology across cultures. Mermaids, with their captivating beauty and haunting sea songs, are perhaps the most famous of these mythical beings. However, they are not alone. Despite the scepticism of the modern world, these mysterious sea creatures continue to inspire wonder, fear, and fascination:

Mermaids

The mermaid's lore stretches far beyond the European tales of sirens luring sailors to their doom. These beings, with their human upper bodies and fishtails, occupy a special place in the pantheon of mythical creatures, symbolising both the allure and the peril of the sea. Mermaids have been depicted in various forms—from benevolent guides to vengeful spirits—reflecting the diverse ways humanity has sought to understand the mysteries of the ocean. Through folktales, plays, children’s story books, and Hollywood movies, mermaids have played on our imaginations even in this century, as a water spirit, a water nymph, a sea monster, or a malicious water god — with a human upper body and a fishy tail.

The Leviathan

Most people know of the Leviathan from several biblical references. It was known as a gigantic and horrific serpent-like sea monster, a representative of evil in oral Hebrew literature and older Middle Eastern mythology. According to the Book of Enoch (part of the biblical Apocrypha), the leviathan was a female sea monster consigned to the oceans, while her male counterpart, the behemoth, was assigned to the wilderness east of Eden. In the Book of Psalms from the Bible, the leviathan is a sea monster with multiple heads. In another version of the Leviathan myth, the creature was an angel serving under the archangel Uriel. When Satan rebelled and challenged authority in heaven, Leviathan joined him and was thus banished from heaven with Satan. He changed into a hideous sea monster whose enormous gaping mouth can serve as a gateway to hell.

Kraken

Another legendary creature that has captivated maritime lore is the Kraken, a giant sea monster believed to dwell off the coasts of Norway and Greenland. Descriptions of the Kraken portray it as an enormous octopus or squid, capable of dragging whole ships into the abyss with its massive tentacles. The Kraken's legend is likely inspired by sightings of real giant squids, which can grow to a formidable size, though the tales of its attacks on ships are greatly exaggerated. The Kraken represents the unknown dangers of the deep sea, a natural force so overwhelming that it can easily obliterate man's efforts to conquer the seas.

Sea serpents

