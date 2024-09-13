How to catch a liar from their body language

Detecting when you are being lied to is important so you won’t be deceived and manipulated.

How to spot a liar from their body language

1. The hands

You can tell someone is lying by how their hands move.

According to a 2015 University of Michigan study, people who lie are likelier to make gestures with two hands than those who speak the truth.

According to data obtained from people being interrogated by the FBI, people use both hands in 40% of lying clips, but only 25% of people telling the truth use their hands.

Liars make hand movements after speaking as opposed to during the conversation. “The mind is busy making up stories, judging whether or not they are believed, and adding to the story as needed.” Traci Brown, a participant in the FBI's deception training program said this to Times Magazine.

The eyes

People who are lying may stare or turn away at an important time during the conversation while they consider their next words.

However, a liar might stare deeply into your eyes. Geiselman's research at UCLA and the University of Michigan discovered that persons who lie are more likely to gaze than those who tell the truth, with 70% of lying videos showing them directly staring at the people they are lying to.

Fidgeting

When people are nervous, their bodies react in different ways. Deception can be detected by actions such as rocking the body, cocking the head, or shuffling the feet.

Fluctuations in the autonomic nervous system can also affect individuals, leading to itches or tingles in the body, which can cause more fidgeting. These behaviours can be influenced by a person's psychol13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings lying or not. UCLA research found that people who lie are more likely to purse their lips (put your lips together) when asked sensitive questions.

Pursing the lips may also indicate a lack of engagement in the conversation, as it is an instinctive reflex.

Voice tone

You can tell if someone is lying to you from the sound of their voice.

When people are nervous, their voices are usually high-pitched or louder with creaks or sudden changes in volume due to their vocal cords tightening up as an instinctive response to stress and defensiveness.

When a person clears their throat, they may also be lying.