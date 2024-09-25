How to tell if your child is being bullied

Many children who are bullied might not come forward right away because they feel scared, ashamed, or even confused. Some kids may try to handle it on their own because they don’t want to worry their parents or feel like they are burdening them with their problems. This makes it important for parents to be aware of the signs that might show a child is being bullied.

Bullying can have a serious effect on a child’s emotional and physical well-being. It can lower their confidence, make them feel lonely, and even cause them to avoid school or other activities they once enjoyed.

So, how can you tell if your child is being bullied? Here are some signs:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Changes in behaviour

Pulse Nigeria

If you notice that your child is acting differently than usual, this could be a sign they are being bullied. For example, a child who was once happy and energetic might suddenly become sad, anxious, or withdrawn. They might seem more irritable or lose interest in activities they used to enjoy, like playing sports or hanging out with friends. These changes in behaviour could be a way of them coping with the stress of being bullied.

2. Physical injuries

Unexplained physical injuries, such as cuts, bruises, or scrapes, could be a warning sign that your child is being physically bullied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

If your child seems nervous or avoids answering questions about how they got hurt, it might be a sign that something is wrong. Bullying doesn’t always leave physical marks, but if you notice any injuries, don’t hesitate to ask your child about them in a gentle way.

3. Avoiding school or social situations

A child who is being bullied may try to avoid going to school or participating in social activities where the bullying occurs. You might notice that your child is making excuses to skip school, complaining about feeling sick, or showing signs of fear when it’s time to leave the house. If your child suddenly seems uninterested in school or other activities, ask why.

4. Changes in eating or sleeping habits

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying can cause a lot of stress, which can lead to changes in your child’s eating or sleeping patterns. If your child is eating much less or more than usual or is having trouble sleeping, these could be signs of anxiety or fear caused by bullying. Some children might even have nightmares or wake up frequently during the night.

5. Loss of friends or social isolation

If your child is being bullied, they might start losing friends or become more isolated.

Pulse Nigeria

Bullies sometimes target kids by excluding them from group activities or spreading rumours about them. If you notice that your child is spending more time alone and seems to have fewer friends than before, it could be a sign that they are being socially bullied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullying is a painful experience for any child, but with your love and support, they can feel safe and secure again. If needed, you can seek support from teachers, school counsellors, or professionals to make sure your child gets the help they deserve.

ALSO READ: How to deal with bullies and protect yourself