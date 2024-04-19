How to share and transfer data on Airtel

But what happens when you run out of data just as you're about to catch the season finale of your favourite show, or that hilarious video goes viral? If you're an Airtel user, you don't have to worry about that. Sharing data on Airtel's Me2U and Gifting services is pretty simple.

There are two main ways to share data on Airtel: Me2U and Gifting. Let's discuss each method and see which one best suits your needs.

How to use Me2U

Me2U allows you to share a portion of your existing data allowance with friends and family, ensuring they can stay connected without breaking the bank.

Here's how it works:

1. Open the call app: This is the familiar app you use to make calls on your phone.

2. Dial *321#: This handy USSD code will open a menu of Airtel services.

3. Select - "Share Data": Navigate the menu using the numbers on your keypad.

4. Choose - "Me2U": This option allows you to transfer data from your own bundle to another Airtel subscriber.

5. Enter recipient's number: Carefully type in the phone number of the friend you want to bless with some data.

6. Enter data amount: Decide how much data you want to share. Options typically range from small amounts like 25MB to larger bundles depending on your plan.

7. Confirm transfer: Review the details (recipient's number and data amount) and confirm the transfer.

8. Confirmation message: You'll receive a confirmation message once the data transfer is complete. Your friend will also get a notification letting them know they've received your data gift!

Important points to remember with Me2U:

You can only share regular data bundles. Special data bundles like night data or weekend data can't be shared using Me2U.

There's a daily limit of 200MB per recipient. You can't share more than 200MB of data to a single person in a day.

The recipient must have finished the data you previously shared before you can share again. So, if you send them 50MB, they need to use that entire amount before you can send them another chunk.

The service is absolutely free! There are no hidden charges for using Me2U. You just share the data, and Airtel handles the rest.

Here's how to use data gifting

Data gifting allows you to purchase a data bundle directly as a gift for another Airtel user. Here's how it works:

1. *Dial 321#: Just like with Me2U, this USSD code is your gateway to Airtel's data management services.

2. Choose Option 2 - "Data Gifting": This option allows you to buy a data bundle as a gift for someone else.

3. Enter recipient's number: Input the phone number of the lucky recipient who's about to receive their data windfall.

5. Select data bundle: Airtel offers a variety of data bundle options – choose the one that best suits your budget and the recipient's needs.

6. Confirm payment: Review the details (recipient's number, data bundle, and cost) and confirm the purchase using your Airtel airtime balance.

7. Gift delivered! You'll receive a confirmation message, and your friend will be notified that they've received a data gift from you.

Important considerations

Data expiry: Gifted data bundles typically follow the expiry date of the purchased plan. Be mindful of the expiry date when choosing a data bundle to ensure your friend gets the most out of your gift.

Airtime balance: Gifting uses your airtime balance to purchase the data bundle. Make sure you have enough airtime to cover the cost of the gift.

Multiple recipients: While you can't directly share data with multiple recipients at once, you can repeat the gifting process for each friend in need.

Sharing and transferring data on Airtel is a breeze with Me2U and Data Gifting. These options allow you to keep your loved ones connected and ensure the fun (and social media scrolling) continues.