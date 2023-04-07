How to enjoy Easter break if you are on a budget

Here’s what you can do:

Visit your family and friends

We know that a lot of people cook and buy drinks to entertain their guests at Easter. A cheap way to enjoy Easter is to just pack your things and hang out with those people who are ready to entertain guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sleep

One thing is for sure, sleep is free. Plus, if you haven’t had a break all year long, then you should enjoy the holidays by sleeping.

Binge-watch your favourite shows

Pulse Nigeria

You can have a lot of fun watching season one to wherever it ends. Bingeworthy series are an excellent way to relax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to church

Many churches have programs during this period and it’s an excellent way to rejuvenate your faith, especially if you only go to church on special occasions.

Organise games night with your friends