ADVERTISEMENT
How to enjoy Easter break if you are on a budget

Temi Iwalaiye

Thanks to the public holidays, we have a long Easter break.

Here's how to enjoy your Easter [istockphoto]
Here's how to enjoy your Easter [istockphoto]

Here’s what you can do:

We know that a lot of people cook and buy drinks to entertain their guests at Easter. A cheap way to enjoy Easter is to just pack your things and hang out with those people who are ready to entertain guests.

One thing is for sure, sleep is free. Plus, if you haven’t had a break all year long, then you should enjoy the holidays by sleeping.

Binge watch your favorite shows [istockphoto]
Binge watch your favorite shows [istockphoto]

You can have a lot of fun watching season one to wherever it ends. Bingeworthy series are an excellent way to relax.

Many churches have programs during this period and it’s an excellent way to rejuvenate your faith, especially if you only go to church on special occasions.

You can also ask your friends to come along with drinks and food and have an amazing

