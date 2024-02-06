ADVERTISEMENT
How to choose the perfect pads for your period

Anna Ajayi

Choosing the perfect pad for your period is necessary for comfort, confidence, and care during those days of the month.

How to choose the perfect pads for your period [RuthPads]
With the myriad of options available in the market, it can feel overwhelming to find the one that suits your needs best.

Whether you're new to menstruating or looking to switch up your routine, understanding what to look for in a pad can make all the difference.

Let's break down the essentials to consider when selecting the perfect pad for your period, ensuring your days are as comfortable as they can be.

First things first, recognise that not all periods are created equal. Your flow can vary from light to heavy, and it might even change throughout the course of your period. Pads are designed to accommodate different levels of flow, so identifying yours is key. For lighter days, a slim or regular pad might do the trick, while heavier days may require a super or extra absorbent pad. Paying attention to your body's needs is the first step in choosing the right pad.

Comfort is paramount when it comes to menstrual care. Pads come in various lengths and shapes, including options for extra coverage at night. If you tend to experience leakage, especially while sleeping, opting for a longer pad with wings can provide added protection. Meanwhile, for those with a more active lifestyle, finding a pad that fits securely and offers flexibility will help maintain your pace without worry.

The material of your pad can affect your comfort and health. Many pads are made with synthetic materials, which are highly absorbent but may not be the best for sensitive skin. If you're prone to irritation or allergies, consider looking for pads made with organic cotton or hypoallergenic materials. These options are gentler on the skin and can reduce the risk of discomfort or rashes.

Your daily activities should influence your choice of pad. If you're always on the move, look for pads that promise secure adhesion and discretion under tight clothing. For those who lead a more sedentary lifestyle or spend long hours sitting, pads with breathable materials can provide comfort and prevent moisture buildup. Matching your pad to your lifestyle ensures that your period doesn't disrupt your day-to-day activities.

In today's environmentally conscious world, many are looking for sustainable menstrual products. If this is important to you, consider exploring eco-friendly pad options. Reusable cloth pads and biodegradable pads are available for those aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. While they may come with a learning curve or a slightly higher upfront cost, their long-term benefits to both you and the planet can be worth it.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

