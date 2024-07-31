How joining daily morning devotion live stream for 4 years changed my life

The move birthed many online morning devotions. But two stood out; New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), organised by Jerry Eze, the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, and Next Level Prayers (NLP) led by Bolaji Idowu, the founder of Harvesters Church.

CNN reports that NSPPD had over 90,000 viewers at the peak of the pandemic. But these days, the session averages 500,000 views daily on YouTube. NLP averages 10,000 to 30,000 daily views on YouTube.

Both live streams involve singing, praying over prayer requests, sharing testimonies, and making declarations. The viewers also go to social media to make their declarations through tweets and status updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dami has not missed any NLP sessions since 2020. She tells Pulse Nigeria she’s seen changes in her life and witnessed God coming through for her.

In her own words, here’s what she loves about the devotional platform:

Consistency and routine

Praying daily has become a routine for me, much like exercising. Just as consistently working out yields physical results, consistently praying has nourished my spiritual life.

The platform has provided me with a structured approach to prayer and bible study, helping me stay connected to God daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly themes

Pulse Nigeria

Each week, there is a specific theme we pray about. One week, it might be favour, the next, it could be healing. These themes help me focus my prayers and stay grounded in different aspects of my spiritual journey.

Positive changes

Since I started praying every morning, I’ve noticed significant changes in my life. I relate to people more consciously and try to be kinder and extend grace to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t consciously try to sin, but when I make mistakes, I know God’s grace is extended to me, and I extend this grace to others.

My relationship with God has deepened. I now see Him as my father and friend. I can hear the Holy Spirit’s guidance more clearly and trust that it’s not just my mind but God speaking to me.

Speaking in tongues

The practice of speaking in tongues at the beginning of each prayer session has been incredibly helpful. It allows me to connect with God even when I don’t have the words. It’s a powerful way to communicate with God and feel His presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powerful prayers

Certain prayers have profoundly impacted my life. For instance, praying that "foolishness will not look like wisdom to me" has helped me discern better.

Another prayer thanking God for the gift of kind men has manifested in my life in ways I never expected, making me receive the gifts of men and unexplainable favour.

These prayers help me see God’s work in my life and give Him the accolades He deserves.

A journey of growth

ADVERTISEMENT

This journey has been exciting. I look forward to seeing where my relationship with God will be in the next few years. I’m growing, learning, and continually striving to live a Christ-like life.

Even though I make mistakes, I know God is there to forgive me, and I aim to live by His grace.

FURTHER READING: 5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

Power in my words

We make daily confessions, and now I’ve become more conscious of the words I speak, knowing there is power in my tongue.

ADVERTISEMENT

I strive to speak positivity into my life, believing that my words, as a child of God, have the power to bring about change.

Overall, Next Level Prayers has been a transformative tool in my spiritual journey, helping me grow closer to God and live more consciously.

It’s not about being “holier than thou,” but rather continually striving to be better and more aligned with God’s will.