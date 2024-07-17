RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

These goddesses are believed to answer prayers.

Aje is a Yoruba goddess [oldworldgods]

Traditional religions around the world often feature prominent female deities or goddesses. These goddesses are seen as more sympathetic and take on a motherly role for their followers.

In Nigeria, the diverse ethnicities have their traditional religions with distinct pantheons of powerful gods and goddesses. Ardent followers hold these deities in high regard, and their shrines sometimes attract visitors from all over the world who come to pray.

Oshun goddess [contra] Pulse Nigeria

Oshun is a popular Yoruba goddess connected to the Osun River. She is the goddess of love, beauty, sensuality, and prosperity. She is thought to heal diseases, promote fertility, and bring good fortune. Her devotees frequently ask for her favours in their relationships, love, and wealth and prosperity.

Ala is an Igbo goddess [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This earth goddess, also called Ala or Ani, is the embodiment of the female principle and the fertility of the earth. She is connected to agriculture and the harvest and watches over women's health, particularly during childbirth. Ani is frequently prayed to by women for protection for their children, fertility, and a good harvest.

yemoja {highpriestessworld} Pulse Nigeria

The Yoruba goddess of the sea, fertility, and motherhood is called Yemoja. She is the guardian of mothers, children, and everything associated with motherhood. Yemoja is prayed to for safety during delivery, fertility, and protection. She is also connected to the afterlife because it is thought that she is the one who leads deceased people's souls to the spirit realm.

Oya orisha is the goddess of wind and storms [originalbotannica] Pulse Nigeria

Warrior goddess Oya is associated with the Niger River, the wind, storms, and the marketplace. She is frequently relied upon for her power, bravery, and success. She is a strong guardian and protector; women struggling might pray to Oya for wisdom and strength.

Aje is a Yoruba goddess [oldworldgods] Pulse Nigeria

Aje is the Yoruba goddess of business, riches, and prosperity. She is involved with the business world and the skill of negotiating. Her worshippers are said to receive prosperity and good fortune. She is portrayed as a stunning woman clutching a cowrie shell, which in Yoruba tradition is a sign of riches.

