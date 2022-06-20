How difficult is it to grow weed?

IT ALL DEPENDS ON THE SCALE, THE STRAIN, AND THE CULTIVATION METHOD

The difficulty with cannabis cultivation really just boils down to what method of cultivation you choose, the genetics you choose, and how many plants you decide to grow. Basic outdoor cultivation is about as easy as it comes, especially if you are in the correct climate and have decent soil to work with.

The optimal climate varies from strain to strain, but in general, the perfect temperature range for weed is 77-86°F (25-30°C) during the daylight hours and 67-76°F (18-24°C) during the nights. This is absolutely ideal, so if your outdoor temps swing wide of these ranges by a small margin then that’s fine. If your temps swing by more than about 15°F either way then you are going to start to run into a little trouble.

Having decent starting soil will go a long way in keeping the grow easy. One of the most labor-intensive aspects of growing with hydroponics, or even with coco-coir for that matter, is mixing up and testing the nutrient solution. Planting directly into soil that can support the plant for its full lifecycle cuts out all that work.

The cutting edge of cannabis strain development are autoflowering seeds and genetics. Unlike regular photoperiod strains that rely on the light cycle to dictate the growth stage, autoflowering cannabis plants have an inbuilt timer that automatically switches the growth cycle from vegetative to flowering after a specific time period - usually 3 to 4 weeks.

Auto’s can make life as a grower much easier, as you never have to worry about switching the light timings for indoor grows. This allows cultivators to house plants at any growth stage in the same room, from clones and seedlings all the up to plants that are ready for harvest. They also allow for multiple outdoor harvests in one year, especially if you live in a year-round temperate climate.

If you are looking to set up a huge hydroponic system capable of housing multiple plants and you have never grown before, you almost certainly setting yourself up for failure. There are just so many things that can go sideways with hydro systems, so make sure you learn the basics first and start small if you want to make life easy.

COCO-COIR - EVERYONE’S FAVORITE SUBSTRATE

If you are just getting into the world of cannabis cultivation, but you want to dive a little deeper than a soil grow, then we suggest checking out coco-coir as your substrate. It offers many of the advantages of both hydro and soil set-ups and is a pretty forgiving medium to work with. If you want to make the whole feeding schedule a bunch easier you can dose the coco with slow-release fertilizers before panting and top dress them again every 6 weeks or so.

Coco-coir cultivation works great for small indoor setups, and in this day and age of the mighty LED grow light panel, indoor cannabis growing has never been easier. LEDs offer fantastic light power and penetration without the excess heat that HID lighting rigs bring.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get those hands a little dirty!

---