From Nigeria to Kenya - How we planned our 3 days Maasai Mara Safari

Kenya is the birthplace of the African safari and visiting the Masai Mara has been on my bucket list for years.

A couple of months ago, I finally got the nerve to start the 3-day Maasai Mara itinerary planning process.

Contrary to what I expected, organizing the trip was a lot smoother, thanks to the enormous help I received from my travel agent, AjKenyasafaris.com limited.

In this write up, I outline the process I went through setting my 3 days in the Maasai Mara with my partner.

I shall also detail what my Maasai Mara 3-day tour entailed and all the activities I had the joy of indulging in.

Choosing Our Kenya Travel agent

I chose to go with a travel agent as I was assured of getting more value for money that way. For starters, professional agents are eligible for discounts that are otherwise not availed to individual tourists.

That is due to the quantity of business they bring to certain establishments. Consequently, you are more likely to pay less for accommodation when booking through an agent than when going it alone.

Secondly, the Kenya tour company I opted for is composed of local natives who understand Kenya and the tourism destinations. More importantly, the company’s mainstay is Maasai Mara safaris, which assures you of an intimate exposure to the area.

As a result, they helped me come up with the best 3 day Masai Mara itinerary for my interests and budget.

Arrival in Nairobi and Welcome

On arrival at the airport, I was pleased to find that the agency had already dispatched a designated driver to wait for me and take me to the Maasai Mara.

Being a solo traveler, I shared the safari Land Cruiser with a few other tourists all headed to the Mara. We also talked with Peter. our safari guide, and travelers on a budget can settle for the less expensive safari vans.

Safari vans are primarily Toyota Hiace with open roof for game viewing and comfortable seats. For self-drive safaris, travelers can use off-road vehicles with a sun roof such as the Toyota Prado, Subaru Forester, Mazda CX 5, Land Rover Discovery and others.

The driver was a captivating storyteller and enthralled us with background information about the various attractions we saw along the way.

Of note was the Great Rift Valley, a massive contiguous fault stretching across several countries. It makes for some spectacular views and can be observed from a dedicated viewpoint alongside the highway.

After taking in the view, snapping a couple of photos and purchasing a few souvenirs, we resumed our journey, with our next stopover being in Narok town.

Here, we enjoyed some hearty lunch and also had a chance to shop for a few last minute items at the local shops and stores.

We then proceeded to the Mara Game Reserve and our first port of call was to check in at our respective hotels and lodges.

That was followed by an evening game drive which introduced us to the marvelous wildlife that awaited us the next day.

Among the most notable animals we encountered were herds of buffalos, some lions, zebras, warthogs and giraffes.

The Safari Camp

In the evening we retired to our respective accommodations. On our part we were booked at the exquisite Sarova Mara game lodge and couldn’t have been happier.

It is a 5-star hotel at the heart of the Mara and is surrounded by two streams. Since the lodge sits next to the wildlife migration corridor, my game viewing continued even while at the hotel!

As for the meals, the chef makes each visitor feel right at home with a personalized menu that is designed to cater to your preferences.

The Highlight of Our Safari

The highlight of my safari came on my second day at the Mara, when we went on a full day game drive.

The trip began at dawn, just after breakfast. This time round, having been fully rested from my travels, I was eager to drink in all the sights and sounds that the park had to offer.

One of the things I was most excited to see was how a herd of elephants interacted with each other. The matriarch was easily identifiable as she gently led the rest of the family around. The baby elephants were particularly a sight to behold.

I was also pleased to learn that these mammoth beasts can communicate with each other across distances using their feet! Turns out they can sense vibrations in the ground made by another elephant kilometers away.

I also got to witness a lioness stalking her prey and after several unsuccessful attempts, she finally made her kill. While it was a sad end for the poor gazelle, the lioness’ determination, agility, and raw power held us captive.

We witnessed plenty of other animal sightings throughout the day. Some of these creatures I had never even heard of before each with its unique characteristics.

Our knowledgeable guide had more than 25 years’ worth of experience in the Maasai Mara and knew these animals well.

At lunch time, we took a break to devour a picnic lunch organized by the travel company in conjunction with our hotels. As expected, each guest had their food selection prepared to match their preferences.

As a couple, we found Kenya to be a safe tourist destination with lots to offer. My 3 days in Mara were hardly sufficient to uncover the wonder that is the Maasai Mara let alone the rest of Kenya.

