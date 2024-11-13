For men: 30 things to do before you turn 30

To help you make the most of your 20s, here’s a list of 30 things every man should consider before entering the next chapter.

1. Start a side hustle

Whether it’s e-commerce, graphic design, or freelancing, having an additional source of income can provide financial stability and open up new opportunities.

2. Save for financial goals

Start saving towards specific goals like buying property or investing. Creating this habit early will set you up for a more secure future.

3. Learn basic cooking skills

Every man should know how to cook a few staple dishes. Impress your loved ones or simply enjoy the independence that comes with knowing your way around the kitchen.

4. Establish a fitness routine

Find an exercise routine that suits you, whether it’s going to the gym, jogging, or playing football. Staying active will improve both your physical and mental health.

5. Develop emotional intelligence

Learning to manage emotions, communicate effectively, and empathise with others is essential in personal and professional relationships.

6. Read books by African authors

Broaden your perspective by exploring the works of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chinua Achebe, or Wole Soyinka. These authors offer unique insights into Nigerian culture and history.

7. Build a reliable network

Attend events, join professional associations, and make meaningful connections. Networking can open doors and offer support throughout your career.

8. Learn financial management

Take control of your finances by budgeting, investing, and understanding financial products. This knowledge can prevent debt and set you up for wealth-building.

9. Invest in quality fashion basics

Every man should have a few timeless wardrobe pieces. Invest in quality shirts, trousers, and shoes for a polished, professional appearance.

10. Volunteer in your community

Giving back can be incredibly rewarding. Find local volunteer opportunities where you can make a positive impact and connect with others.

11. Create a personal brand

Cultivating a unique style and online presence that reflects your values and goals can be valuable for personal growth and professional success.

12. Learn a local language

Speaking another Nigerian language can deepen your understanding of your culture and help you connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

13. Seek out mentorship

Connect with someone experienced in your field who can guide you through challenges and help you grow professionally.

14. Start investing early

Explore investment opportunities like stocks, real estate, or mutual funds. The earlier you start, the more time your investments have to grow.

15. Create a bucket list

Write down experiences you want to have or goals you want to achieve before turning 30. It will keep you focused on living fully.

16. Travel locally

Explore Nigeria’s diverse landscapes, from the Obudu Mountains to the beaches of Lagos. Travelling domestically can broaden your perspective without breaking the bank.

17. Develop public speaking skills

Being able to speak confidently in front of others is a valuable skill that can boost your career and self-esteem.

18. Practice self-care

Prioritise mental and physical well-being. This can include activities like exercising, meditating, and taking breaks when needed.

19. Reflect on past failures and growth

Embrace your past mistakes as learning experiences. Reflecting on them can guide you toward making better decisions.

20. Learn to manage time effectively

Good time management can boost productivity, reduce stress, and give you more control over your life.

21. Build strong friendships

Develop a reliable support network with friends who challenge you to be your best self. These relationships can last a lifetime.

22. Attend live events and conferences

Attend industry conferences, workshops, or other gatherings to gain insights, learn new skills, and meet like-minded individuals.

23. Explore hobbies and passions

Invest time in hobbies outside of work to maintain a healthy balance and discover hidden talents.

24. Get comfortable with negotiation

Whether it’s a job offer or a car purchase, negotiation skills are essential. Practice to ensure you get the best possible outcomes.

25. Build digital skills

Mastering digital tools or coding can enhance your career, whether or not you work in tech.

26. Stay informed on current events

Read the news, follow reliable sources, and stay aware of both local and international events. Informed opinions add value to conversations.

27. Learn to deal with criticism

Handling criticism constructively can improve your relationships and make you more resilient in the face of challenges.

28. Invest in quality grooming products

Good grooming is essential for a polished appearance. Invest in products that work for your skin and hair type.

29. Practice gratitude

Focusing on the positive aspects of life can improve happiness and build resilience in difficult times.

30. Plan for the future

Think about where you want to be in five or ten years. Set goals and develop a roadmap to reach them, staying flexible as you grow.