For men: 30 things to do before you turn 30

Samiah Ogunlowo
For many, it’s a time to reflect on achievements, goals, and the kind of person they aspire to become. As a young Nigerian man, you might be navigating career choices, financial independence, or personal development.

To help you make the most of your 20s, here’s a list of 30 things every man should consider before entering the next chapter.

Whether it’s e-commerce, graphic design, or freelancing, having an additional source of income can provide financial stability and open up new opportunities.

Start saving towards specific goals like buying property or investing. Creating this habit early will set you up for a more secure future.

Every man should know how to cook a few staple dishes. Impress your loved ones or simply enjoy the independence that comes with knowing your way around the kitchen.

Find an exercise routine that suits you, whether it’s going to the gym, jogging, or playing football. Staying active will improve both your physical and mental health.

Learning to manage emotions, communicate effectively, and empathise with others is essential in personal and professional relationships.

Broaden your perspective by exploring the works of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Chinua Achebe, or Wole Soyinka. These authors offer unique insights into Nigerian culture and history.

Attend events, join professional associations, and make meaningful connections. Networking can open doors and offer support throughout your career.

Take control of your finances by budgeting, investing, and understanding financial products. This knowledge can prevent debt and set you up for wealth-building.

Every man should have a few timeless wardrobe pieces. Invest in quality shirts, trousers, and shoes for a polished, professional appearance.

Giving back can be incredibly rewarding. Find local volunteer opportunities where you can make a positive impact and connect with others.

Cultivating a unique style and online presence that reflects your values and goals can be valuable for personal growth and professional success.

Speaking another Nigerian language can deepen your understanding of your culture and help you connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

Connect with someone experienced in your field who can guide you through challenges and help you grow professionally.

Explore investment opportunities like stocks, real estate, or mutual funds. The earlier you start, the more time your investments have to grow.

Write down experiences you want to have or goals you want to achieve before turning 30. It will keep you focused on living fully.

Explore Nigeria’s diverse landscapes, from the Obudu Mountains to the beaches of Lagos. Travelling domestically can broaden your perspective without breaking the bank.

Being able to speak confidently in front of others is a valuable skill that can boost your career and self-esteem.

Prioritise mental and physical well-being. This can include activities like exercising, meditating, and taking breaks when needed.

Embrace your past mistakes as learning experiences. Reflecting on them can guide you toward making better decisions.

Good time management can boost productivity, reduce stress, and give you more control over your life.

Develop a reliable support network with friends who challenge you to be your best self. These relationships can last a lifetime.

Attend industry conferences, workshops, or other gatherings to gain insights, learn new skills, and meet like-minded individuals.

Invest time in hobbies outside of work to maintain a healthy balance and discover hidden talents.

Whether it’s a job offer or a car purchase, negotiation skills are essential. Practice to ensure you get the best possible outcomes.

Mastering digital tools or coding can enhance your career, whether or not you work in tech.

Read the news, follow reliable sources, and stay aware of both local and international events. Informed opinions add value to conversations.

Handling criticism constructively can improve your relationships and make you more resilient in the face of challenges.

Good grooming is essential for a polished appearance. Invest in products that work for your skin and hair type.

Focusing on the positive aspects of life can improve happiness and build resilience in difficult times.

Think about where you want to be in five or ten years. Set goals and develop a roadmap to reach them, staying flexible as you grow.

These 30 tips aim to provide a foundation for men stepping into their 30s with purpose, skills, and resilience. They aren’t just boxes to check; they’re stepping stones to a more fulfilling life, personally and professionally. Make the most of your 20s by embracing each moment, building meaningful relationships, and continuously learning. Each of these experiences will help you grow into a well-rounded man, ready to tackle whatever life has in store for you in the next chapter.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer.

