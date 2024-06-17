A smelly refrigerator is an unpleasant and common issue that can affect any home.
5 reasons why your refrigerator smells
Have you ever experienced an unpleasant odour from your refrigerator and you are not sure how it came about?
This odour makes the refrigerator unappealing to use and can even cause some health issues and it is always best to resolve it immediately.
It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it.
Here are some possible reasons why your refrigerator smells:
1. Spoiled food
The most common reason for bad odours in a refrigerator is spoiled food. This happens when items like dairy products, meats, and vegetables go bad, leading to foul smells. Check expiration dates regularly and discard any questionable items as soon as possible to avoid this.
2. Mould and mildew
Another possible reason your refrigerator might be smelling is the presence of mould and mildew that thrive in moist environments. If your refrigerator is not cleaned regularly, mould can develop on food spills, produce drawers, and hidden corners, causing a musty smell.
3. Leaks and spills
Spilled liquids and leaks from food packages can accumulate in the refrigerator, leading to sticky and smelly residues. These spills can also create a breeding ground for bacteria.
4. Poor air circulation
Refrigerators rely on proper air circulation to maintain an even temperature. If vents are blocked by food items, it can cause uneven cooling and create pockets where odours can build up.
5. Clogged drip pan
Many refrigerators have a drip pan that collects condensation. If not cleaned regularly, this pan can become a source of bad smells due to mould, mildew, and stagnant water.
Regardless of what may be causing the smell, as soon as you notice a smell in your refrigerator, it is advisable to immediately identify and remove the source, clean thoroughly and use some natural deodorant.
