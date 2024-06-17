ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever experienced an unpleasant odour from your refrigerator and you are not sure how it came about?

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]
It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]

A smelly refrigerator is an unpleasant and common issue that can affect any home.

Recommended articles

This odour makes the refrigerator unappealing to use and can even cause some health issues and it is always best to resolve it immediately.

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some possible reasons why your refrigerator smells:

The most common reason for bad odours in a refrigerator is spoiled food. This happens when items like dairy products, meats, and vegetables go bad, leading to foul smells. Check expiration dates regularly and discard any questionable items as soon as possible to avoid this.

Another possible reason your refrigerator might be smelling is the presence of mould and mildew that thrive in moist environments. If your refrigerator is not cleaned regularly, mould can develop on food spills, produce drawers, and hidden corners, causing a musty smell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spilled liquids and leaks from food packages can accumulate in the refrigerator, leading to sticky and smelly residues. These spills can also create a breeding ground for bacteria.

Refrigerators rely on proper air circulation to maintain an even temperature. If vents are blocked by food items, it can cause uneven cooling and create pockets where odours can build up.

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]
It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Many refrigerators have a drip pan that collects condensation. If not cleaned regularly, this pan can become a source of bad smells due to mould, mildew, and stagnant water.

Regardless of what may be causing the smell, as soon as you notice a smell in your refrigerator, it is advisable to immediately identify and remove the source, clean thoroughly and use some natural deodorant.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

This is the unluckiest day in June — don't do anything important that day

This is the unluckiest day in June — don't do anything important that day

The God Question: I think about God's existence but I try not to stress myself

The God Question: I think about God's existence but I try not to stress myself

Woman who hasn't had sex in 10 years says life is 'better and easier'

Woman who hasn't had sex in 10 years says life is 'better and easier'

Do you post photos with your babe on social media? There's 1 big problem

Do you post photos with your babe on social media? There's 1 big problem

You won't believe these 6 weird ways people celebrate Father's Day

You won't believe these 6 weird ways people celebrate Father's Day

An open letter to all men who are scared to become fathers

An open letter to all men who are scared to become fathers

This toilet has stopwatch for everyone to see how much time you spend inside

This toilet has stopwatch for everyone to see how much time you spend inside

Can animals get drunk if they consume alcohol? Expert explains

Can animals get drunk if they consume alcohol? Expert explains

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There are many legends about death on board planes [iStock]

What happens when a plane passenger dies during a flight

There are few places where people swear as much as in the car [Adobe Stock]

These are the 2 most common insults drivers use against other drivers

Five passengers died underwater trying to reach the Titanic wreckage in 2023 [MNW]

Another billionaire will try to take people to the wreck of the Titanic

Aboakyere

8 upcoming Ghanaian festivals and their historical relevance