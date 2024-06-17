This odour makes the refrigerator unappealing to use and can even cause some health issues and it is always best to resolve it immediately.

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it.

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

Here are some possible reasons why your refrigerator smells:

1. Spoiled food

The most common reason for bad odours in a refrigerator is spoiled food. This happens when items like dairy products, meats, and vegetables go bad, leading to foul smells. Check expiration dates regularly and discard any questionable items as soon as possible to avoid this.

2. Mould and mildew

Another possible reason your refrigerator might be smelling is the presence of mould and mildew that thrive in moist environments. If your refrigerator is not cleaned regularly, mould can develop on food spills, produce drawers, and hidden corners, causing a musty smell.

3. Leaks and spills

Spilled liquids and leaks from food packages can accumulate in the refrigerator, leading to sticky and smelly residues. These spills can also create a breeding ground for bacteria.

4. Poor air circulation

Refrigerators rely on proper air circulation to maintain an even temperature. If vents are blocked by food items, it can cause uneven cooling and create pockets where odours can build up.

5. Clogged drip pan

Many refrigerators have a drip pan that collects condensation. If not cleaned regularly, this pan can become a source of bad smells due to mould, mildew, and stagnant water.