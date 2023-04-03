Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

This is why;

Education and healthcare is free

Finland is a happy place because there are government policies put in place to reduce some parts of life's stress - education is generally free, time off from work is available, and health care is guaranteed.

There is little or no crime

Finland is a safe country, there is little crime and corruption, and the people trust the government.

They maintain social ties

Finland als has culture of looking out for each other. There is a sense of community among Finnish people.

Work is not stressful

The majority of people in Finland have a decent work-life balance, there is paid time off work for many people, and work isn’t stressful. Work commutes are typically short in the weak country with a population of about 5.5 million, giving residents more time to enjoy themselves throughout the day.

They spend time in nature

According to a set of laws known as Everyman's Rights, residents of Finland are allowed to utilize almost all forests, lakes, and beach areas as they like. Recreational activities—including camping, fishing, swimming, hiking, horseback riding, and skiing—are free.

Here’s what we can learn from Finland about happiness.

People are happier when education is inexpensive. People are happier when there is security. People are happier when they can trust the government. People are happier when work isn’t stressful. People are happier when they spend time in nature. People are happier when they have a community of people.