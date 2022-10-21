RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What do most Africans dream about?

Temi Iwalaiye

What do many Africans dream about when they close their eyes at night?

Here's what Africans dream about [Sleepeducation]
Here's what Africans dream about [Sleepeducation]

They say dreams are a portal to the soul, a pointer to the subconscious and a harbinger of good and bad tidings.

Read Also

In a country like Nigeria, certain dreams have very obvious meanings like eating in the dream is like being poisoned or having sex in the dream means you have a spiritual husband or wife.

Morning.co.uk used google translate to find out what dreamt meant in different languages. “We found out which language is spoken predominantly in each country and used Google Translate to find out the word for dream in every language.”

Congo, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Egypt, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Angola, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe all dream of snakes. Dreaming of snakes means that you have might hidden fears and dreams trying to manifest.

In Ghana and Nigeria, they dream of sex the most. That isn’t surprising as Ghana and Nigeria are sexually charged and active and sexual content usually trends there. In Botswana they dream of eating, that’s pretty scary for a Nigerian whose means they act something bad or poisonous in their sleep.

In South Africa, they dream about money, the way to get your mind on the price and in Madagascar and Togo, they dream about their exes - if you are dating anyone that lives in these countries you should be worried that they are constantly dreaming about their ex.

In Mali, they dream about the dead, and in Niger, they dream about death. Is it the fear of death that makes people dream of death or their village people are chasing them?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What do most Africans dream about?

What do most Africans dream about?

Beauty Tukura channels Beyonce for 25th birthday photoshoot

Beauty Tukura channels Beyonce for 25th birthday photoshoot

Some of the most renowned masquerades in Igboland

Some of the most renowned masquerades in Igboland

How to recreate the Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed doughnut nails [Video]

How to recreate the Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed doughnut nails [Video]

3 things you should consider before booking a budget airline flight

3 things you should consider before booking a budget airline flight

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

Founder of Africa Fashion week becomes Ooni of Ife's 5th wife, sparks conversation online

Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

Young girls who once modelled chemical hair relaxers now have natural hair

Davido launches new collection with Puma

Davido launches new collection with Puma

5 reasons women should go bald

5 reasons women should go bald

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy launches brkfast cannabis in Miami [stupiddope]

Burna Boy launches cannabis brand called Brkfast

Portable started the God abeg slang [Youtube]

7 popular slangs that show Nigerians are suffering

Ancient empires in Northern Nigeria

The greatest ancient Empires in Northern Nigeria

Adekunle's book is titled this is not an excuse

BBNaija's Adekunle shares excerpt from his soon to be released poem collection