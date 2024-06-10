If you hate Mondays, here are 7 tricks to help you overcome your hate

1. Prep on Sunday night

Let's be real—most of us dread Mondays because we’re not prepared. Spend a bit of your Sunday evening getting ready for the week ahead. Choose your Monday outfit on Sunday night. It saves you time and stress in the morning.

Make sure your bag is packed with everything you need—a laptop, chargers, snacks, whatever. Write down three things you want to accomplish on Monday. It gives you a clear focus and makes you feel more organized.

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of a man ironing clothes Pulse Live Kenya

2. Get a good night's sleep

It’s hard to be enthusiastic about Monday if you’re running on fumes. Start winding down at least an hour before you plan to sleep. Turn off screens, read a book, or listen to some relaxing music.

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. It helps regulate your body clock and makes getting up on Monday a bit easier.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kickstart your morning

How you start your Monday can set the tone for the whole week. Fuel up with a healthy breakfast. Think oatmeal, smoothies, or eggs—something that gives you energy.

Even a short workout can boost your mood and energy levels. A quick jog, some yoga, or even a dance party in your room can do wonders.

BusinessInsider USA Images

4. Create a nice playlist

ADVERTISEMENT

A positive mindset can make a huge difference. Create a Monday playlist with your favorite upbeat songs. Music can lift your spirits and get you pumped for the day.

Take a moment to think about three things you’re grateful for. It’s a small practice that can shift your mindset.

BusinessInsider USA Images

5. Treat yourself

Give yourself something to look forward to. Plan a coffee date with a friend or treat yourself to a special drink from your favorite café.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schedule lunch with someone you enjoy spending time with. It breaks up the day and gives you something to anticipate.

Signs you are overeating Pulse Live Kenya

6. Break it down

Don’t let the workload overwhelm you. Break your day into manageable chunks. Tackle the most important tasks first. It’s easier to stay motivated when you see progress early on.

Don’t forget to take short breaks to recharge. A quick walk, some stretching, or a few minutes of deep breathing can keep you energized.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Reflect and plan

End your Monday on a high note by reflecting on what you’ve accomplished and planning for the next day. Take a few minutes to look back on what you achieved. Celebrate your wins, no matter how small.

Write down your tasks and goals for Tuesday. It helps you transition smoothly and reduces anxiety about the rest of the week.

People in the US typically write the date out in the format of month-day-year. People in other parts of the world, like the United Kingdom and Europe, write it out in the format of day-month-year.To us, that format is quite strange. But there doesn't seem to be a clear reason for this — and many people from other countries can't understand why we write the month first, as to them it seems out of order. Business Insider USA