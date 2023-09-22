Unforgettable Night of Fun & Smirnoff: Lagos soars with epic BBN fans party

The trio of DJ Consequence, DJ Lastdon and hype man Roo Boy took charge of the evening, charging up the atmosphere of the party, setting the invited guests up for a night of good vibes, great music, energetic dance moves and delicious Smirnoff-inspired drinks and entertainment.

It was indeed an unforgettable fun-filled night as guests immersed themselves in the exciting world of Smirnoff.

Some of the exciting moments from the party were when guests sighted social influencers and entertainment industry players like Hermes, Pearl Cardy, and Tuoyo taking on the dance floor to flaunt their dance moves, this sparked a dance-off as other guests joined on the dance floor.

Since 1864, Smirnoff has been a brand for everyone and over the years has demonstrated its magnetic power by always bringing people from all works of life together to enjoy each other’s company, reinforcing that ‘we’ is greater than ‘me’

For more information about Smirnoff and upcoming events, follow Smirnoff Nigeria on @smirnoffng on Instagram. 18+. Enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

SMIRNOFF™ is the world's bestselling premium vodka that traces its heritage back to 19th-century Russia. As the most awarded vodka brand in the world, SMIRNOFF™ has always been known for its quality and is enjoyed responsibly in 130 countries around the world.

The Smirnoff Trademark range in Nigeria consists of the Vodka with an ABV of 37.5% and the Ready To Serve (RTS), which is Smirnoff Ice with an ABV of 5.5%

