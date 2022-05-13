Udi hills: The rock climbing haven in Enugu State

Udi hills is an expansive and undulating terrain of rock formation in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State. It is one of Enugu's most unique natural attractions, owing to its picturesque scenery, rock climbing facilities and the fresh air.

The hills, also known as Ugwueme and Udi hills, have a very rich historical background and cultural significance to the people of Enugu - it was the site of the first coal mine in Nigeria.

This celebrated location, which is only 40 kilometres from Enugu city, is one of the most spectacular places to visit. It is surrounded by granite and sandstone boulders, making it an ideal spot for rock climbers.

Towering over 200 metres above sea level, the peak of the Ugwueme and Udi hills offers you an amazing view of the city's landscape, and at the foot of the hills are several interconnected tunnels. These tunnels were where coal was first mined in Nigeria and due to this legacy, they now serve as beautiful tourist attractions.

On this prestigious rock climbing site, there are a variety of routes ranging from beginner to intermediate to advanced, and every now and then, there are friendly climbing contests. Participants utilize specialized equipment like ropes, anchors (protective gear), and harnesses to climb up or across the natural rock formations.

The best time to go rock climbing at Udi Hills is between November and March, when the weather in Enugu is very sunny during the day but cools down dramatically at night.

Additionally, the natural environment of Udi Hills make it an ideal location not only for rock climbing enthusiasts but also for adventure seekers and campers who wish to have an amazing experience in their life time.