Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

It blends emphatic rhythms and soulful vocals to celebrate self-empowerment. Produced by Banji Mak and CJ Walker, the single showcases Trayc Selasi’s unique style and passion for fusing traditional African rhythms with modern pop influences, creating a sound that is both fresh and familiar.

As a British-Ghanaian, Trayc Selasi spotlights an existing gap for others like her, whose identity has multiple origins and whose life is a fusion of cultural influences. In her words, "International Local Babe is a reminder for me to accept who I am and bridge the identity gap between my two cultures. This is for the Diaspora". She coined ‘International Local Babe’, conveying a message of self-confidence, independence, and embracing one's roots.

The song's captivating visuals are brought to life by Director R. Dee, and Focal Inception handles the eye-catching photography. Set on a beach town in Ghana with colourful Ankara and Kente outfits, Trayc Selasi proudly shows off her heritage and affirms she is a ‘local’ babe.

Tracy Selasi is a singer, dancer, and songwriter. She is best known for her dance cameo in Fuse ODG’s ‘Antenna’ video, and ‘Dangerous Love’ in 2014, which gained over 22 million+ views on YouTube. In 2020, Trayc Selasi formally announced the arrival of music with the release of her debut EP, ‘The Art and The Muse’. With standout tracks like ‘Bottom Power’, ‘Somebody’ and ‘Militant’ featuring Efya, Trayc Selasi established her voice in African Pop Music, earning critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

‘International Local Babe’ is the first single from Trayc Selasi this year, and she is eager to share more new music soon. The track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

---