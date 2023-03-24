Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Here are the top five healthy meals from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria:

1) Ofe Nsala

Ofe nsala also referred to as white soup is a delicious meal from the Igbo tribe. This soup is a combination of meat, pounded yam, vegetables, fish and spices and it is enjoyed with any swallow such as eba, fufu, pounded yam, wheat, semo etc.

Ofe nsala is rich in vitamins and carbohydrates that can help fight cold and even promote breast milk production. This soup is also great for people with diabetes and those trying to watch their weight.

2) Ofe Onugbu

Ofe Onugbu

Also known as bitter leaf soup, Ofe onugbu is another meal from the eastern part of Nigeria that is rich in health benefits. This soup is high in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, can help reduce blood pressure, and even enhances fertility.

3) Abacha

Abacha or African salad as it is also called is a meal made with strands of cassava or plantain that are soaked in a spicy, flavorful sauce. Abacha is eaten as an appetiser, dessert, snack or even as a full meal.

Abacha is rich in nutrients such as potassium and iron. Eating Abacha can help promote bone health, aid digestion and boost blood circulation.

4) Okpa

Okpa is another meal native to the southeastern region of Nigeria that is highly nutritious. Okpa is prepared with a special type of beans - Bambara nuts and it is widely consumed in many Southeastern states, especially Enugu.

Health benefits of Okpa include helping to prevent anaemia and malnutrition. Okpa also improves bone health and boosts the immune system.

5) Oha

Oha soup

Oha soup is not only delicious, but it is also rich in health benefits. Eating Oha soup can help boost the immune system, promote digestion and even help prevent cancer.

