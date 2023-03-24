ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Oghenerume Progress

Igbo meals are not just delicious, they are also healthy.

Ofe-Nsala
Ofe-Nsala

Recommended articles

Here are the top five healthy meals from the Igbo tribe of Nigeria:

Ofe nsala also referred to as white soup is a delicious meal from the Igbo tribe. This soup is a combination of meat, pounded yam, vegetables, fish and spices and it is enjoyed with any swallow such as eba, fufu, pounded yam, wheat, semo etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ofe nsala is rich in vitamins and carbohydrates that can help fight cold and even promote breast milk production. This soup is also great for people with diabetes and those trying to watch their weight.

Ofe Onugbu
Ofe Onugbu Ofe Onugbu Dobby's Signature

Also known as bitter leaf soup, Ofe onugbu is another meal from the eastern part of Nigeria that is rich in health benefits. This soup is high in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, can help reduce blood pressure, and even enhances fertility.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abacha and fried fish (Foodace)
Abacha and fried fish (Foodace) ece-auto-gen

Abacha or African salad as it is also called is a meal made with strands of cassava or plantain that are soaked in a spicy, flavorful sauce. Abacha is eaten as an appetiser, dessert, snack or even as a full meal.

Abacha is rich in nutrients such as potassium and iron. Eating Abacha can help promote bone health, aid digestion and boost blood circulation.

Okpa
Okpa ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Okpa is another meal native to the southeastern region of Nigeria that is highly nutritious. Okpa is prepared with a special type of beans - Bambara nuts and it is widely consumed in many Southeastern states, especially Enugu.

Health benefits of Okpa include helping to prevent anaemia and malnutrition. Okpa also improves bone health and boosts the immune system.

Oha Soup [Reterdeen]
Oha Soup [Reterdeen] Pulse Nigeria

Oha soup is not only delicious, but it is also rich in health benefits. Eating Oha soup can help boost the immune system, promote digestion and even help prevent cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many of these Igbo meals have you tried?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

7 self-care activities for the weekend

7 self-care activities for the weekend

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

5 male celebrities whose skincare routines we need asap

5 male celebrities whose skincare routines we need asap

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria announces 2023 Bourn Factor winners

Cadbury Nigeria announces 2023 Bourn Factor winners

How to look chic and modest in a scarf

How to look chic and modest in a scarf

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

10 male celebrities on dreadlocks and the secret to their amazing hair

10 male celebrities on dreadlocks and the secret to their amazing hair

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stay away from beans [cozycook]

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Pap or Akamu

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

5 best places to live in Lagos. (Source - Architecture Lab)

5 best places to live in Lagos