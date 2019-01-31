Most people will be able to relate to at least one of these commercials.

1 . "Papilo" by Peak

Kanu Nwankwo has two classic adverts with Peak, but "Papilo" definitely comes tops for its popularity with Nigerians.

2. "Boom sha sha" by Mimee Noodles

Mimee noodles gave us one of the catchiest jingles of our time. It was quite most popular among children and definitely drew more people to buy the noodles.

3. "To me, to me" by Indomie

More jingles? Yes, please. Look well at this ad, you might see that one of your friends starred in it.

4. Step by Step" by Blue Band

This old Blue Band ad stirs memories you actually didn't know you had and some tears, if you will.

5. The all-time favourite Royco advert

This Royco commercial re-surfaced on the Internet sometime last year and everyone ooh-ed and aah-ed. It's old, funny, and... somewhat controversial in these times.

6. All Baba Blue adverts by Vicks Blue

Baba Blue was the angel that popped up in the oddest places to offer you a vicks blue menthol sweet when you had a cold. Stuffed noses usually stopped the people in the ads from talking, and baba blue always came to the rescue. However, the funny end scenes made baba blue both the hero and the villain in the whole brouhaha.

7. "Cowbell our milk" by Cowbell

"Oyoyoyoyo" is not as old as the rest but it gave us a jingle we cannot forget in a hurry, so here it is on our list!

8. "B without BB" by Blue Band

9. Maggi Maggi

10. "Get the taster" by Gulder

Following the theme of the Gulder Ultimate Search programme, which was quite in vogue at the time. How Gulder pulled off the set and authenticity of this advert still remains a mystery. One thing is clear though, it is funny, centers the brand and has a funny catch phrase that had everyone shouting, "get the taster!"

Honourable mention: "Udeme my friend" by Guinness

Guinness produced this epic advert which we never really understood till the very end of the video. According to some people here at Pulse, this is the "best advert produced in the past decade."

What do you think?