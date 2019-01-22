From the South West to the South East, these are the most popular hotel resorts from across Nigeria, while also offering the best services.

1. Whispering Palms Resort, Lagos

Lying somewhere in Badagry Lagos is this incredible resort which offers a combination of a beautiful scenery, unique cuisine, tall palm trees, chirping birds, interesting activities and a zoo. Interesting. right? The on-site hotel accommodation at the resort has spacious and cosy lounges, terraced lagoon front fitted with concrete tables and seats for guests to relax and unwind, as well as a standard swimming pool.

2. La Campagne Tropicana, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, believed to be one of Africa’s most visited beach resort, is a paradise beyond every tourist’s imagination. The resort presents a unique mix of a natural environment consisting of a Savannah, fresh water lake, accessible mangrove forest, warm Atlantic sea and extensively sandy beach.

3. Kamp Ikare Beach Resort, Ikare, Lagos

Kamp Ikare which can only be accessed by boat is a Miami-style beach resort which fits perfectly as a haven for pleasure seekers in search of solitude or romantic getaway. The resort with its countryside feel has a main communal beach house with 6 duplex cabins positioned around a swimming pool just meters from the sea.

4. Abraka Turf and Country Club, Delta state

Abraka Turf and Country Club is a high-end private luxury resort in Abraka, Delta state. It is home to the international Polo Tournament, which takes place annually during Easter Weekend. Bordered by the mysterious River Ethiope and a rich rainforest, expect to see exotic species and have relaxing days by the water side.

5. Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom

Referred to as the pride of Uyo, the five-star golf resort, Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, is situated atop rich palm vegetations with a breathtaking view over the rainforest stretching forth to the mountain of Cameroon and is well known for its outstanding 18 hole golf course. The on-site restaurant serves one of the most delicious local and intercontinental dishes in this region of the country.

6. Zenababs Half Moon Resort, Osun

Located on Prince Oladele Olashore Way, Ilo Aiyegunle, Ilesha, Osun State is Zenababs Half Moon Resort surrounded a good number of natural beauty such as hills and has got spectacular views to make your stay full of a lot of interesting sites seeing.

7. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River

One of the finest resorts Nigeria has to offer is Obudu Cattle Ranch, located in the highlands of Cross River State. The resort is notable for having Africa’s longest cable ride which extends from the bottom of the mountain through an extremely winding road to the top of the resort, thus providing the guests with a super exciting view of the mountain and of course offering them a big chance to see the beauty of the region while taking in the freshness of the atmosphere.

8. Nike Lake Resort, Enugu

Nike Lake Resort is the leisure vacation spot for tranquility in Enugu. It is located on the bank of the Nike Lake, a popular tourist attraction in the state for the beautiful crocodiles in the lake. The resort mixes business with pleasure with its tasteful accommodation and tranquil environment.

9. Tinapa Resort, Cross River

Tinapa resort is the first integrated business and leisure resort in Nigeria aimed at integrating business with pleasure. It has facilities that enable guests to engage in retail and wholesale activities as well as leisure and entertainment.

10 . Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ekiti

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort is the hub for adventurers while also offering romantic accommodation and scenery. The beautiful landscape, extraordinary rock formations and confluence of cold and warm springs give an unforgettable experience.