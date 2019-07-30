These are the seven best countries that are most welcoming to immigrants.

They all have booming economies, progressive immigration policies and immigrant support services. So, don't just migrate, consider what your priorities will be and pick the country that's best for you.

1. Sweden

Sweden has been ranked as the world's best country for immigrants, ahead of Canada and Switzerland.

Sweden's decision to take in large numbers of refugees had seen its society diversify as migrants account for about 10 percent of its 9.8 million population.

2. Canada

Canada is a safe haven for many migrants. It is one of the most immigration-friendly nations in the world and has been rated as one of the best countries to live in by the United Nations. The country is rich in natural and oil resources and has some of the best universities in the world. The country has low crime and violence rate and a high standard of living. All these points make it a preferred destination for immigration.

3. Immigrating To UAE

The United Arab Emirates is a tax-free nation and has a very low crime rate. It attracts people from all over the world to become its residents as the oil-rich country has a dynamic economy. The country also boasts of low corruption rate making it a desirable destination for relocation.

4. Norway

Norway is a peaceful and pollution free nation that is very welcoming. The wealthy nation offers free education in its public universities. Owing to the natural beauty of the land and the relaxed way of life, many people consider Norway as their immigration destination. Besides, the rules for immigration is not very strict in Norway.

5. Finland

If the peacefulness offered in Canada and Norway isn’t enough then you can’t get much better than Finland. The country is the safest country in the world and boasts one of the world’s most liveable cities in its capital, Helsinki.

6. Spain

Spain is comprised of numerous semi-independent “communities.” The cultural influence of each of these historical kingdoms allows a nation of diverse and dynamic population. The immigrating population to Spain is considerably diverse with people coming from Romania, Argentina, Ecuador, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Morocco.

The large and diverse patchwork of culture in Spain lures immigrants from all over the globe

7. Australia

Australia, home to some 23.7 million people, is a wealthy country with a major presence in international organizations, firm citizenship rights, an opportunity for entrepreneurs, economic stability, and a large public services sector. In addition to job availability, Australia boasts a huge English-speaking population, a safe environment, and a high level of happiness among its citizens.