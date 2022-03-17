The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

Asides being a religion, it has also influenced architecture in many parts of Africa. Majestic mosques can be found in almost every state in the country.

Here are some of the most beautiful mosques in Nigeria:

1. Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque, Kano

The Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque is located in Gandun Albasa, Kano. The mosque is an architectural masterpiece and beautifully finished with the finest materials.

The mosque was named after Alhaji Bashir Uthman Tofa, a National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled Nigeria's June 12, 1993, presidential election.

2. Kano Central Mosque, Kano

The Great Mosque of Kano is said to have been shifted to a new site in 1582 by Muhammed Zaki and rebuilt yet again due to disrepair sometime between 1855 and 1883 by Sarkin Kano Abdullahi dan Dabo.

After its destruction in the 1950s, the British Government sponsored the building of a new mosque in gratitude for the Nigerian role in WWII.

3. National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria

This mosque is located in the heart of Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. It features a gold dome and four minarets.

4. Ilorin Central Mosque

This mosque is an ultra-modern place of prayer at the centre of Ilorin. The mosque has a capacity of 20, 000 people.