The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria

Majestic mosques can be found in almost every state in the country.

National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [cometonigeria]
Islam is one of the major religions in Nigeria and Africa today.

Asides being a religion, it has also influenced architecture in many parts of Africa. Majestic mosques can be found in almost every state in the country.

Here are some of the most beautiful mosques in Nigeria:

The Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque is located in Gandun Albasa, Kano. The mosque is an architectural masterpiece and beautifully finished with the finest materials.

Bashir Uthman Tofa Mosque, Kano. [gistmania]
The mosque was named after Alhaji Bashir Uthman Tofa, a National Republican Convention (NRC) candidate in the annulled Nigeria's June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The Great Mosque of Kano is said to have been shifted to a new site in 1582 by Muhammed Zaki and rebuilt yet again due to disrepair sometime between 1855 and 1883 by Sarkin Kano Abdullahi dan Dabo.

Kano Central Mosque, Kano. [pinterest]
After its destruction in the 1950s, the British Government sponsored the building of a new mosque in gratitude for the Nigerian role in WWII.

This mosque is located in the heart of Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. It features a gold dome and four minarets.

National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [leadership]
This mosque is an ultra-modern place of prayer at the centre of Ilorin. The mosque has a capacity of 20, 000 people.

Ilorin Central Mosque. [nairaland]
