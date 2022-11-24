RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

The Old Oyo empire was a Yoruba empire that was founded in precolonial Nigeria during the 13th century.

The rise and fall of the Oyo Empire
The rise and fall of the Oyo Empire

It was located southwest of present-day Nigeria, and Oyo peaked in the 17th century. The empire rose as one of the biggest Yoruba-speaking empires based on factors such as an excellent geographical location, the use of Calvary, the trading system and good rulers.

Recommended articles

The Oyo empire was headed by a king called Oba Alaafin of Oyo, who was a supreme ruler and was referred to as 'Alase Ikeji Orissa'. He was supported by a set of seven Chiefs called the Oyomesi.

A Chief led the Oyomesi called the Bashorun. They were powerful chiefs essential to the government of the King in the Oyo empire and had responsibilities to carry out.

The Empire operated on checks and balances, and no one had absolute powers. While the Oyomesi checked the Alaafin, another group checked the powers of the Oyomesi, which were the Ogboni.

During the time of Alaafin Orompoto, the old Oyo empire grew and flourished. Alaafin Orompoto used his wealth from trade to build a formidable empire that could conquer neighboring territories and collect tributes from them.

They were able to grow a big army. One of the Kingdoms conquered by the old Oyo empire was the Dahomey Kingdom. It was defeated twice in 1724-1730 and 1738-1748. The old Oyo empire grew in wealth and expanded in the territory.

The fall of the empire was gradual, and it started from civil crises that made the old Oyo empire lose its military strength, political disputes and other external factors. There was a power fight between Bashorun Gaa and the Oyomesi, which was the first cause of conflict in the old Oyo empire.

The Oyomesi was weakened during this period, and it affected the political structure of the kingdom. Another primary reason happened during the time of Alaafin Arole. It was a constitutional crisis, and it started during Arole's reign. These were the internal causes of the fall of the empire.

The external cause of the empire was the Invasion of the Fulani. The Fulani invaded the old Oyo empire after the defeat of Afonja, and that was how the old Oyo empire fell and was conquered.

Today, the Oyo kingdom still stands; however, in terms of strength and reach, it is not as it used to be.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

The rise and fall of the Old Oyo Empire

10 interesting facts you should know about Nigerian currency

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

The cultural story of the Desert Berbers

Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

10 cities around the world named after food

10 cities around the world named after food

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

5 easy ways to identify fake Nigerian currency

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people