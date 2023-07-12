ADVERTISEMENT
The Nigerian Woman King: Meet the Queen Mother of the Anioma people of Delta State

Temi Iwalaiye

Did you know there is a woman King in Nigeria?

Obi Martha Dunkwu, the Nigerian woman King
She is known as the Omu Anioma, having held power for over two decades. She had her higher education in England and America, but relocated to Nigeria 38 years ago.

She is the traditional chief of about 1.8 million Igbo-speaking Anioma people of Delta State, Nigeria.

The Omu, also known as the Queen Mother, fulfils multiple important roles. She not only manages the market as the custodian but also holds the significant position of being the spiritual head and the traditional monarch of the community.

The role dates back more than 820 years but was significantly diminished under colonial administration. Despite its difficulties, this historic institution and its ceremonial rituals continues to play a significant role in their community.

She performs many roles in the community
  • She is the only female in the traditional council.
  •  The community's Omu is its mother, while its traditional monarch serves as its father. The mother and father jointly run the community.
  • She cannot be married. Once an Omu is coronated, she is prohibited from getting married and must vacate her marital home. In exchange, she is bestowed with the rights traditionally reserved for men.
  • The Omu is both a man and a woman.
  • It is not a hereditary role. The revelation of who will succeed the Omu will manifest when the Omu passes away, after which the elders will consult gods and the ancestors. The Omu throne is not a title that can be vied for. In Anioma, no young woman can declare her desire to become an Omu.
  • The Omu's work is spiritual since she constantly prays for the community and intercedes on their behalf.

According to her Royal Majesty's discussion with the Guardian, the reason why the Omu is unable to marry is due to her dual role as the leader of the community's women and the mother of all. If she is allowed to keep living with a man and that man suddenly wakes up and slaps her, he will inevitably have slapped the entire community. The entire community will be disrespected if the same man chooses to mistreat her as well.

It's interesting to note how even before colonialism, a woman could hold a significant position in the traditional society.

