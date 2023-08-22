ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

Anna Ajayi

This was an artwork featuring a simple banana duct-taped to a wall that was sold for $120,000 at an art fair.

The $120,000 banana duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel [MarketWatch]
The $120,000 banana duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel [MarketWatch]

Recommended articles

I know these questions, and more, are racing through your mind when you see that headline but here's the deal: when people buy this piece, they aren't exactly paying for the duct tape and the banana that will rot within a couple of days. What they're actually purchasing is the certificate of authenticity that comes with this particular artwork.

But it’s still crazy, isn’t it?

The internet went into an uproar over this and rightfully so. Many people were outraged towards this piece, mostly due to the absurd price tag it carried.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a banana, stuck to a wall with tape, becoming a piece of art worth $120,000. This story does sound crazy, but it's a real event that happened in the art world.

The seemingly ordinary banana that became famous was actually part of an artwork titled "Comedian." The creative mind behind this concept is none other than Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. This piece of art was presented at Art Basel Miami Beach, renowned as one of the most prestigious art fairs in the world.

At first glance, "Comedian" seems to be an ordinary banana taped to a wall with a piece of grey duct tape.

The Art Basel Banana [Vogue]
The Art Basel Banana [Vogue] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It's not a fancy painting or a big sculpture and this would make anyone wonder, "Is this really art?" The answer, as it turns out, is a resounding "Yes!"

What's even crazier is that this banana artwork was sold for a huge sum of $120,000! It's natural to wonder why on earth someone would shell out such a huge sum for a banana attached to a wall with tape. The answer is way beyond the fruit itself. It's about the artist's reputation, the concept behind the artwork, and how rare it is.

The seemingly ordinary banana was purchased for a whopping ₦92,340,000 by an anonymous buyer. Why would someone pay such an exorbitant amount for a banana taped to a wall? Here’s what critiques might argue:

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenders of "Comedian" and art lovers debate over the question of why someone would pay such an outrageous sum for a banana. They say when people invest in art, they're not just acquiring something to look at. They're buying an art that tells a story. Collectors are drawn to artworks that are unique and special and "Comedian" falls into that category.

Apparently, it's not just about a banana; it's about the conversation it starts and the significance it carries. Art can be anything that makes us think and feel. It can be a banana, a painting, or even just an idea. That's what makes it exciting.

This artwork met an unexpected fate when a student at one of South Korea’s top universities ate it in May 2023, leading to even more attention to the exhibition.

In a video released by Korean broadcaster KBS, Noh Hyun-soo, an art student at Seoul National University, is seen removing the banana from the wall. Noh peels the banana and then calmly devours it within seconds before reattaching the peel back onto the wall and posing for the camera. It appeared that his friend was recording the entire stunt, according to KBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned about his actions, Noh said he did it because he was hungry.

“I found it fun in that defacing a work of art could be seen as a work of art itself. And I don’t think I saw anyone else do something like this, so I just went ahead and did it for fun. Don’t they put the banana on the wall for eating, anyway?” said Noh to KBS.

Noh faced no legal consequences for his actions anyways. Apparently, he's not the first to eat the artwork duct-taped to the wall. Given that the banana is replaced every few days, his act really did nothing to ruin the artistic concept.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

City of Knowledge Academy: A Decade of excellence and exceptional milestones

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

The most expensive banana in the world costs ₦92.3 million

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The tragic story of the woman exhibited as a freakshow due to her large butt

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

3 things Sha'Carri Richardson and every baddie can't live without

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

You can live large in tiny homes with these 6 budget-friendly tips

5 foods you should never feed your dog

5 foods you should never feed your dog

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

The Gambia won the Jollof competition [Twitter/relishedrecipe}

Gambia beats Nigeria, others to win Jollof competition at West African food festival

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men. [canadianlegalsystem]

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men