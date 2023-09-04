The Grey8 Escape: Grey celebrates prominence as a fintech and lifestyle leader

With the overwhelming success of The Grey8 Escape, its debut summer event, Nigerian fintech company, Grey, has solidified its position as the leading fintech and lifestyle brand in Nigeria.

The event was carefully planned to appeal to Grey's core audience, which includes freelancers, digital nomads, creatives, entrepreneurs, and tech talents.

The Grey8 Escape offered an exceptional platform for interaction and engagement, featuring a diverse array of esteemed guests from various sectors. Notably, Muis, an upcoming talented musician, gave an electrifying performance at the party. He excited the crowd with renditions of his chart-topping track, Saati Ramoni, as well as performing exclusive unreleased songs to the delight of attendees.

Idee Obong, CEO and Co-founder of Grey said, "The Grey8 Escape signifies our dedication to being more than just a financial service provider. We are also a lifestyle brand, a platform where financial empowerment seamlessly merges with the vibrant energy of modern living. This event is a celebration of our journey and the shared aspirations of our community."

Co-founder Femi Aghedo echoed this sentiment: "Our objective is to revolutionize how individuals engage with their finances and lifestyles. The Grey8 Escape is a prime example of our devotion to establishing deep relationships, spurring creativity, and improving the lives of those we serve”.

As Grey continues evolving as a prominent force within Nigeria's fintech and lifestyle landscape. The Grey8 Escape is evidence of the brand's commitment to innovation, community, and growth.

About Grey

Grey is simplifying sending and receiving foreign payments for freelancers, remote workers and businesses. Founded in mid-2020 by Idorenyin Obong and Femi Aghedo, Grey is the easiest way to send and receive international payments without restrictions.

With a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada & FinCEN in the USA, Grey has made it possible for people to send money across borders quickly.

