ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The Grey8 Escape: Grey celebrates prominence as a fintech and lifestyle leader

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyGrey8

Nigerian fintech company, Grey, has solidified its position as the leading fintech and lifestyle brand in Nigeria.
Nigerian fintech company, Grey, has solidified its position as the leading fintech and lifestyle brand in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The event was carefully planned to appeal to Grey's core audience, which includes freelancers, digital nomads, creatives, entrepreneurs, and tech talents.

The event was carefully planned to appeal to Grey's core audience, which includes freelancers, digital nomads, creatives, entrepreneurs, and tech talents.
The event was carefully planned to appeal to Grey's core audience, which includes freelancers, digital nomads, creatives, entrepreneurs, and tech talents. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Grey8 Escape offered an exceptional platform for interaction and engagement, featuring a diverse array of esteemed guests from various sectors. Notably, Muis, an upcoming talented musician, gave an electrifying performance at the party. He excited the crowd with renditions of his chart-topping track, Saati Ramoni, as well as performing exclusive unreleased songs to the delight of attendees.

The Grey8 Escape offered an exceptional platform for interaction and engagement, featuring a diverse array of esteemed guests from various sectors.
The Grey8 Escape offered an exceptional platform for interaction and engagement, featuring a diverse array of esteemed guests from various sectors. Pulse Nigeria

Idee Obong, CEO and Co-founder of Grey said, "The Grey8 Escape signifies our dedication to being more than just a financial service provider. We are also a lifestyle brand, a platform where financial empowerment seamlessly merges with the vibrant energy of modern living. This event is a celebration of our journey and the shared aspirations of our community."

Co-founder Femi Aghedo echoed this sentiment: "Our objective is to revolutionize how individuals engage with their finances and lifestyles. The Grey8 Escape is a prime example of our devotion to establishing deep relationships, spurring creativity, and improving the lives of those we serve”.

The Grey8 Escape is evidence of the brand's commitment to innovation, community, and growth.
The Grey8 Escape is evidence of the brand's commitment to innovation, community, and growth. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As Grey continues evolving as a prominent force within Nigeria's fintech and lifestyle landscape. The Grey8 Escape is evidence of the brand's commitment to innovation, community, and growth.

Grey is simplifying sending and receiving foreign payments for freelancers, remote workers and businesses. Founded in mid-2020 by Idorenyin Obong and Femi Aghedo, Grey is the easiest way to send and receive international payments without restrictions.

With a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada & FinCEN in the USA, Grey has made it possible for people to send money across borders quickly.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturebyGrey8

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

The Grey8 Escape: Grey celebrates prominence as a fintech and lifestyle leader

The Grey8 Escape: Grey celebrates prominence as a fintech and lifestyle leader

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

10 countries with the highest number of online scammers in the world

10 countries with the highest number of online scammers in the world

Domino's Pizza launches ultimate savings menu to reflect customer-centric culture

Domino's Pizza launches ultimate savings menu to reflect customer-centric culture

Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

Durable, Functional, and Versatile stationery: Your Back-to-School essentials

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline day: Al-Ittihad test Liverpool’s resolve with ₦117 billion bid for Mohamed Salah

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Deadline Day Deals: Man United AGREE fee for Amrabat, Liverpool REJECT Salah bid and all the latest DONE deals!

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding/Instagram

Secret behind raw meat Jose Chameleone tried at Ethiopian wedding

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Frozen stew in the freezer [cleaneatingkitchen]

How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

A super blue moon [Timesofindia]

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?