The Greek myth of how the once beautiful Medusa became a scary nightmare

Anna Ajayi

This is the story of Medusa, a once beautiful woman who was raped and killed and beheaded by the gods.

How did the once beautiful Medusa become so hideous? [AdobeStock]
What then, was the real story behind this transformation? Was Medusa always as hideous and deathly as the legends portrayed her to be?

Well, it’s not uncommon to read of people whose stories have been left untold or misunderstood. So, what is Medusa’s side of the story and how did a once strikingly beautiful woman turn into something so frightening?

In a version of the myth recounted by the Greek poet Pindar (517–438 BCE), Medusa was a strikingly beautiful woman. So beautiful that she captivated the hearts of both men and even the gods with her ethereal beauty.

Medusa had an ethereal beauty [Pinterest]
As one of Athena's devoted worshippers, Medusa pledged to remain chaste until death and she held true to this vow, despite being relentlessly pursued by countless admirers.

Many men tried to win her heart, but her devotion was to Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war. Although Athena saw what was happening with the very beautiful female worshipper in her temple, she chose to remain silent, closely watching Medusa's every move

Fate took a dark turn when Poseidon, the ruler of the seas, laid eyes on Medusa and desired her. On that fateful day, as Medusa visited Athena's temple to worship as usual, Poseidon cunningly approached her with devious intentions but, his advances were firmly rejected. So he resorted to an act of violence driven by wounded pride.

Confused, desperate and frightened, Medusa cried out for help, calling upon the very goddess she had faithfully served for years. Yet, Athena ignored her, leaving Medusa at the mercy of Poseidon. Being just a helpless human, she stood no chance over a god. Medusa was raped, and her dignity stolen from her.

Medusa was forced to give up her dignity [Pinterest]
For days, Medusa wept over the terrible violation, but the deed was irrevocable. Enraged at the desecration of her temple and perhaps even a tinge of envy for Medusa's ethereal beauty, Athena placed a cruel curse upon her. She declared that no man would ever gaze upon Medusa's once beautiful face again because she broke her vow of celibacy.

Athena turned the beautiful Medusa into a hideous creature with serpents for hair.

Medusa was cursed by Athena forever [Pinterest]
Anyone who met her gaze was instantly turned to stone.

