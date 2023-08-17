ADVERTISEMENT
The easiest way to prepare sweet Nigerian puff puff

Anna Ajayi

This golden brown snack is a round ball of deliciousness and an absolute crave.

Puff puff [scotmaple]
Puff puff [scotmaple]

It can be paired with beans, enjoyed as a snack or served alongside other snacks like small chops.

Puff puffs have a great reputation in Nigeria and today, you're going to learn how to make this sweet snack yourself, as we'll be sharing the steps. If you have the ingredients, you're all set. Let's go!

  • 2 cups of flour
  • 1/2 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon of active dry yeast
  • Nutmeg 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup warm water
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  1. In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in about 1/4 cup of warm water. Allow it to sit for about 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy.
  2. In a larger bowl, mix the flour, sugar, nutmeg and a pinch of salt together.
  3. Pour the yeast mixture into the dry ingredients. Gradually add the remaining lukewarm water while stirring. Keep mixing until you get a smooth and slightly stretchy batter. 
  4. Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel and let the batter rise in a warm place for about 1 hour. It should double in size.
  5. In a deep pot or frying pan, heat the vegetable oil then use your hands or a spoon to scoop small portions of the batter and carefully drop them into the hot oil. You can use your thumb to slide the batter off the spoon into the oil, creating a round shape.
  6. Fry the puff puff until they are golden brown on all sides, turning them occasionally to ensure even cooking. This should take about 2-4 minutes per batch.
  7. Remove the fried puff puff from the oil with a slotted spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil. Allow the puff puff to cool slightly before serving. 

And there you have it. A really simple and straightforward recipe.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

