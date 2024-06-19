ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

Temi Iwalaiye

Which African countries can foreigners live in on a tight budget?

Lagos and Abuja is the cheapest city for expats [afktravel]
Lagos and Abuja is the cheapest city for expats [afktravel]

Nigeria's capital Abuja and Lagos are the top two cheapest cities for expatriates to live in in 2024, according to Mercer's Cost of Living rankings.

Recommended articles

These rankings emphasise the importance of the cost of living for expatriates, as it affects their quality of life and financial stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuja’s affordability is due to lower cost increases in housing and utilities, despite a drop of 86 places in the rankings.

Lagos is the second-cheapest city in Africa for expats, influenced by currency depreciation and lower costs of basic goods and services.

Blantyre is known for its low cost of living, especially in housing and daily expenses, despite dropping 23 places in the rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durban has a lower cost of living compared to Johannesburg and Cape Town, particularly in terms of housing and groceries.

Windhoek, Namibia. [britannica]
Windhoek, Namibia. [britannica] Pulse Nigeria

Windhoek is attractive to cost-conscious expats with moderate housing costs and relatively low prices for goods and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

Gaborone offers affordable living with low costs in housing and daily essentials, improving its rank by one place since 2023.

Lusaka is known for its low living costs, especially in housing and transportation, although it dropped 16 places in the rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisia combines cultural richness with affordability, advancing nine places to rank 210th in 2024.

Cape Town maintains reasonable living costs for expats, especially in housing and utilities, improving its rank from 208 in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg offers abundant economic opportunities with a relatively low cost of living, particularly in housing and basic services, though it dropped slightly from 205 in 2023.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

TECNO's winning streak continues with Lady Ruth and Benjamin's victories

TECNO's winning streak continues with Lady Ruth and Benjamin's victories

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 surprising things that were designed to stop bad behaviour

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

5 crazy things people have done while sleepwalking

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania's human rights campaigners say the number of attacks against albinos is in sharp decline, but their graves are increasingly being desecrated instead and their remains exhumed

Understanding albinism: Realities and the need for awareness

Ancient Egyptian Pyramids are missing in the Bible

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament

Cape Town, South Africa [Tripsavvy]

Top 5 cleanest cities in Africa

It is easier to resolve a smelly refrigerator if you know what causes it [iStock]

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells