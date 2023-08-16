The August edition of The Showcase Festival is here!

ADVERTISEMENT
On the 26th of August 2023, amazing musical acts like Kaliné, Kaey, Angelika Belle, Stonia, Gemma, Kohsea, Shimmer Goddess, Tesg Carter and many more seasoned female Artists will take the stage as we spotlight the women in the Music Industry.

The July edition had over 300 guests and 7 performances from the likes of Majesty Lynn, Kotrell, Okeimute, Teekay Classic, Frankie Walter, Mo’believe, Eric Astasia and many more was the talk of the media.

The Showcase Festival is known to champion the #morethanashowcase slogan because it is building a community of music lovers and music enthusiasts with a reward system for everyone.

Click here to watch the HipTV coverage of the event and many more highlights from the previous editions.

The August edition of the Showcase Festival is scheduled to be held on the 26th at Live Lounge, Lagos (15 Idejo, Street, V.I), with ticket prices set at N5,000 for access tickets, N100,000 for a table for 3. Doors open at 7pm, so come ready to experience music like never before. Expect amazing melodies, and a networking atmosphere filled with the best the music industry has to offer.

"I feel really proud and I understand the beginning ...and it can only grow once it starts," said Mr. Ayo Animashaun, Executive Producer, The Headies Awards.

"We’re celebrating Artistes, building a community and we’re in a step towards expanding and actually building that ecosystem for the music industry" said Mr. Eshio Joseph, Founder of The Showcase Festival.

Tickets for this highly anticipated music event are available for purchase at www.ekhie.com. Early ticket purchase is recommended as availability is limited.

For more information and updates on the event, follow The Showcase Festival on IG - @theshowcasefest and our website at www.theshowcasefestival.com and use the hashtag #TheShowcaseFestival #Morethanashowcase

