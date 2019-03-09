It is home to the world’s tallest building, largest shopping mall, and largest indoor ski slope. Now famous for its world-firsts and impressive skylines, Dubai’s dynamic architecture is evident before you even land at the airport. The modern architecture here is unlike anywhere else in the world. So much so that Dubai has taken over Hong Kong and New York City as the tallest city in the world! Whether you prefer dazzling, ultra-modern designs or authentic classical designs, Dubai’s diverse city skyline is sure to impress. Here’s our top picks for architectural wonders of Dubai!

BURJ KHALIFA

An obvious contender for Dubai’s stand-out architectural landmark, the Burj Khalifa needs little introduction as one of the most famous buildings in the world since its launch in 2010. At over 828m tall with 162 floors, it’s an unmissable feature of the city’s skyline as the world’s tallest building.

Located in Downtown Dubai and next to ﻿The Dubai Mall﻿, The Top tour takes visitors up 125 floors to see an incredible panoramic view that encompasses the entirety of Dubai and beyond. Outside, the exterior paneling includes 33,000sqm of hybrid LED nodes that light up nightly, and for the first time, were included in a record-breaking laser and light show to herald in 2018.

PALM JUMEIRAH

Whilst the Palm Jumeirah is a development and not a single structure, the fact that it forms a group of artificial islands itself is worthy enough to attract attention! Master-developed by Nakheel, the project is the world’s largest man-made island and has been touted as one of the most “ambitious” developments of the world, the unique palm-tree shaped formation can even be seen from space! Over 4000 luxury beachside homes, 20 luxury hotel resorts including the Atlantis Palm Hotel and Resort, and a water theme park are just a few attractions of this striking edifice.

BURJ AL ARAB HOTEL

Built by by Tom Wright at WKK Architects, The Burj Al Arab Hotel is One of the 7-star hotels in Dubai is the Burj Al Arab. Not just one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the Burj Al Arab is an iconic architectural piece of Dubai. Standing on a man-made island 300m from the Jumeirah coast, the Burj Al Arab is amongst the tallest buildings and the tallest single structure hotels in world. The building is shaped like a modern Arabian sail making Burj Al Arab similar to structures like the Eiffel Tower and Sydney Opera House in that it is a symbol of the region.

CAYAN TOWER

Cayan Tower is an architectural marvel that boasts a 90 degree spiral earning it the name of 'twisting tower,' which houses 495 luxury apartments in Dubai. This is the second tallest building of the world. The building which is located in Dubai’s world famous Marina district, is 306 meters tall and comprises 73 storeys in all. The building is primarily used for residential purposes and accommodates breathtaking views of the nearby waterfront. Needless to mention, the view only gets better with better elevation. The tower was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

DUBAI MARINA

Dubai’s Marina district stands as the largest man-made marina of the world. Master-developed by ﻿Emaar﻿, the artificial canal city is home to a 7km long walkway and serves as the shelter for a number of yachts. Keeping up with Dubai’s spirit of entertainment, this community has a number of cafes, restaurants and bars and is also home to the famous ﻿Cayan Tower﻿ and the world’s tallest residential tower, ﻿Princess Tower﻿.

