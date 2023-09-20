ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the most popular African languages?

The most widely spoken African languages [Refinedng/dndclothing]
The most widely spoken African languages [Refinedng/dndclothing]

Recommended articles

Africa has a wide population with at least 75 languages having more than one million speakers.

These languages are grouped into four: Niger-Congo, Nilo-Saharan, Afroasiatic, and Khoisan.

The Niger-Congo language family, with 1,350 to 1,650 languages, is the largest in the world, encompassing Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa. They house the most widely spoken languages in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Harvard University's department of African Studies, these are the most popular languages in Africa:

Swahili is the most popular African language [dndclothing]
Swahili is the most popular African language [dndclothing] Pulse Nigeria

Swahili, also known as Kiswahili, is a Bantu language spoken by 200–150 million Africans in the African Great Lakes region and is the official language in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hausa is quite popular [fatherlandgazette]
Hausa is quite popular [fatherlandgazette] Pulse Nigeria

The Afroasiatic family, with around 200–300 member languages, is found mainly in the northern regions of Africa, including northern Nigeria, southern Niger, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. More than 50 million Africans have Hausa as their first language.

Yoruba is a very popular language in Nigeria with 39.34 million native speakers, Yoruba has the highest prevalence in Nigeria. It is also spoken by over 45 million speakers all together in Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and even parts of the Caribbean.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Fulanis are quite popular [youngafrikans]
The Fulanis are quite popular [youngafrikans] Pulse Nigeria

Fula, also known as Fulani or Fulah, is a Senegambian language spoken by 25 million people across 18 West and Central African countries.

Igbo, a native language of the Igbo people, is spoken by over 24 million people, with the majority residing in Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. It has over 20 dialects and is part of the Niger-Congo family.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

5 foods that look like the body parts they are good for

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

5 signs you may be a horrible girlfriend or wife

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

What Nigeria can learn about agricultural development from my China field trip

What Nigeria can learn about agricultural development from my China field trip

The sad tale of the skeletal lovers who died in each other's arms

The sad tale of the skeletal lovers who died in each other's arms

7 emotional triggers you have to heal from

7 emotional triggers you have to heal from

Savour the sweetness of Pinkberry's froyo thrills this September!

Savour the sweetness of Pinkberry's froyo thrills this September!

Schweppes excites consumers with great news, check it out!

Schweppes excites consumers with great news, check it out!

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

According to science, this is the ideal age for a woman to have a child

5 things about Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian who's British Vogue's new editor

5 things about Chioma Nnadi, the Nigerian who's British Vogue's new editor

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All that glitters may not be gold [Vanguard]

You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Dog meat is a delicacy in certain parts of Asia [Flick]

People eat cats and dogs in these 5 Asian countries

Countries that will pay you money when you give birth [verywell]

5 countries where the government pays you money after giving birth