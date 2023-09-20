The 5 most widely spoken languages in Africa

Africa has a wide population with at least 75 languages having more than one million speakers.

These languages are grouped into four: Niger-Congo, Nilo-Saharan, Afroasiatic, and Khoisan.

The Niger-Congo language family, with 1,350 to 1,650 languages, is the largest in the world, encompassing Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa. They house the most widely spoken languages in Africa.

According to Harvard University's department of African Studies, these are the most popular languages in Africa:

1. Swahili

Swahili, also known as Kiswahili, is a Bantu language spoken by 200–150 million Africans in the African Great Lakes region and is the official language in Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2. Hausa

The Afroasiatic family, with around 200–300 member languages, is found mainly in the northern regions of Africa, including northern Nigeria, southern Niger, Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. More than 50 million Africans have Hausa as their first language.

3. Yoruba

Yoruba is a very popular language in Nigeria with 39.34 million native speakers, Yoruba has the highest prevalence in Nigeria. It is also spoken by over 45 million speakers all together in Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and even parts of the Caribbean.

4. Fula

Fula, also known as Fulani or Fulah, is a Senegambian language spoken by 25 million people across 18 West and Central African countries.

5. Igbo