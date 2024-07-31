The 2 languages Nigerians are eager to learn

Sure, AI has its errors in translation, but most people who use AI tools for language learning do so not solely to translate the foreign language but to learn it.

Duolingo's 83 million monthly users underscore a global appetite for language learning. Clearly, people are not only interested in acquiring new tongues but also enjoy the process of learning them.

Learning a new language even has health benefits like delaying dementia and keeping the mind fit mentally.

So, what languages are people in Nigeria most eager to learn in 2024?

WordTips analysed the number of Google searches for variations of "learn x language" (translated into 119 languages) in each country and produced a list of the top 50 most spoken languages in the world.

A recent WordTips report showed that Nigerians are most interested in learning English, followed by Hausa.

It's intriguing that English topped the list of most desired languages in Nigeria, given its status as the official language. One might assume Nigerians are aiming for greater proficiency. Similarly, the strong interest in Hausa, prevalent in Northern Nigeria, is unexpected but fascinating.

What languages do people want to learn?

In 2021, 98 countries wanted to learn English, but now the number has decreased to 63, but it’s still the most popular language, followed by Arabic, German, and Spanish.